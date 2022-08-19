Stranger Things Stars Joe Keery, and Joseph Quinn Say They Have a ‘Bond For Life’ After Show

There is no doubt that Steve Harrington and Eddie Munson are the fan favorites from the series- Stranger things. It’s all because Joe Keery and Joseph Quinn brilliantly brought these characters to life.

The audience was terrorized when they thought the former lousy boy wouldn’t make it out alive in the fourth season. We were all in tears when Eddie met his untimely end. Some are still not over this series, and it is hard to watch without shedding a tear.

The two Joe’s seem to have formed a real-life bromance! In an interview with UNILAD, Keery said that he and Quinn still hang out. After filming the fourth season during the pandemic, their friendship will “be there for life, for sure.”

The two Joe’s are both musically gifted. So we might see a music collaboration in the future. Kerry told the outlet that he would be up for it if something came up, and the fans would like to see that.

Steve and Eddie couldn’t stand each other when they started their journey in the 4th season, as they were jealous of the other’s relationship with Dustin. Later the two characters began to develop respect for each other. They might have set their friendships like their counterparts if Eddie didn’t have a tragic death.