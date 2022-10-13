Connect with us

‘Station 19’ Season 6, Episode 2: Everything You Need to Know

Published

Station 19 Season 6, Station 19 new season, Station 19 Season 6 plot, Station 19 Season 6 cast
Image Credit: ABC Studios

In the second episode of Season 6, Station 19 takes on a new case that sees one of their own breaking the rules: Maya. As Maya’s secret is revealed in this new episode, you need not miss it as it unfolds.

After six months, Station 19 brought back the show with a new episode. It was immediately clear that Maya’s blackmailing plan didn’t go as she thought. Instead of giving in to her demands, Ross and Sullivan broke up.

No one guessed about the blackmail. Or at least, that’s what it seemed like. But now it’s time for someone to reveal the secret everyone is hiding. Now, the question is whether she can gain the trust of anyone after trying to blackmail her way back into the captain role.

Travis fights for mayor in Station 19 Season 6, Episode 2

Travis has a personal storyline that may see him become the mayor of this town. The recent tornado was his saving grace, and this guy is putting up a fight for it. Other than that, he’s seen as a joke in the town. Now, there’s a chance the people can vote for him for the position due to his popularity streak. But will he be able to beat Dixons? We’ll have to wait and see what happens!

Station 19 is caught in a huge fire, and the firefighters have to enter and save the apartment complex. But there’s one problem. The water supply for the fire truck is completely out of water. With no pressure source and the building on fire, it’s turning into a full-scale emergency for Station 19.

Check out the promo and synopsis for Station 19 Season 6, Episode 2:

Watch Station 19 Season 6, Episode 2 live

Date: Thursday, Oct. 13
Start Time: 8/7c
Episode: Season 6, Episode 2, “Everybody’s Got Something to Hide Except Me and My Monkeys”
TV Channel: ABC

