Spencer Pratt Explains Why Lisa Kudrow From ‘Friends’ is the ‘Rudest’ Celebrity He’s Ever Met

The reality star Spencer Pratt has recently labeled Friends actress Lisa Kudrow as the “rudest” celebrity he has ever met. It all started when Spencer from Hills: New Beginnings was answering some questions on TikTok, and he seemed to have no hesitation while commenting against Kudrow.

Pratt said, “Oh, that’s easy, Phoebe from Friends. Hands-down, one of the worst humans I’ve ever come into contact with. By far.”

Soon after that, Pratt revisited TikTok and shared multiple videos explaining why Kudrow, according to him, is one of the “worst humans.” He recollected an incident in 2009 at a party where Phoebe repeatedly came up to him and his wife Heidi Montag and told her that: “she needs to get away from me as fast as possible because I’m going to murder Heidi, and that I have the eyes of a serial killer.”

Spencer Pratt has never been a fan favorite since he first got into reality TV as Heidi Montag’s boyfriend on The Hills. Yet again, he’s now receiving some backlash because of his comments about Lisa Kudrow.

Lisa Kudrow, however, hasn’t made any comments regarding Pratt’s accusations.

