‘Somebody’: Cast and Character Guide to Netflix’s Korean Series

Netflix has added a lot of new Korean shows and movies to its platform in 2022. We have seen the release of Little Women, Extraordinary Attorney Woo, Business Proposal, Glitch, 20th Century Girl, etc. Now, there is a new series to watch.

Somebody is a thriller series directed by Jung Ji-woo based on a screenplay co-written by Han Ji-wan and Jung Ji-woo himself. It’s based on a serial killer who comes across his match when he meets the creator of a dating app he uses to find his victims.

‘Somebody’ cast

Kim Young-Kwang is playing the role of the seductive serial killer Seong Yun-o. Some might recognize Kim from his earlier roles in Runway Cop, Hot Young Bloods, On Your Wedding Day, My Fair Lady, Pinocchio, Sweet Stranger and Me, The Guardians, and Hello, Me!

Kang Hae-Lim plays the role of Kim Sum, a creator of a social connecting app. Kim Sum and two of her friends, Mok-won and Gi-eun, work together to solve a murder case involving Seong Yun-o. You might not recognize Kang Hae-Lim as she is a newcomer. However, before this role, she played the role of Park Hye-Rim in a romantic drama series called Live On.

Here’s the main cast list below:

Kim Young-kwang as Seong Yun-o

Kang Hae-lim as Kim Sum

Kim Yong-ji as Im Mok-won

Kim Su-yeon as Yeong Gi-eun

This thriller series is rated TV-MA, and this means that it’s meant to be watched by mature audiences only.

This age rating is due to the involvement of gore, strong language, nudity, sex, smoking, and violence. So it’s appropriate for ages 17 and under.

