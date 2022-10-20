Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Sofia Wylie Age, Height, Bio, Instagram, Role, and More

Avatar photo

Published

The School for Good and Evil, The School for Good and Evil Netflix, The School for Good and Evil plot, The School for Good and Evil cast
Image Credit: Netflix

The School for Good and Evil is now streaming on Netflix. We find ourselves at odds in the fantasy film after our two protagonists are whisked off to a magical school where fairy-tale heroes and villains are trained. One of their best friends is named Agatha, played by Sofia Wylie.

When Agatha first arrives, she seems standoffish and might also come off as grumpy. But this is simply because she’s been treated like a pariah in the town of Gavaldon all of her life. She’s also never had any friends before meeting Sophie, who befriends her unexpectedly. Once they hit it off and promise to stick by each other, their friendship is tested when they’re taken to the School for Good and Evil, where they’re placed in different schools.

If you want to learn more about the actress cast for the Agatha character, check out our article below!

Sofia Wylie age

With a talent like her, it’s no surprise that the talented actress was born on January 7, 2004, in Scottsdale, Arizona. She is currently 18 years old and has the star sign Capricorn.

Sofia Wylie height

Celebheights reports that Sofia is a stunning 5 feet 8 inches tall. She’s taller than her co-star Sophia Anne Caruso, whose height is believed to be between 5 feet 1 and 5 feet 2 inches, so she has dark curly hair and dark brown eyes too.

Sofia Wylie Instagram

Because she is a beautiful person and has a lot of followers, Sofia Wong loves to Instagram her adventures. You can find her @sofiawylie. She has 2.7 million followers with over 400 posts so far.

Sofia Wylie roles

Here’s Sofia’s complete filmography below:

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (2019-2023)
The School for Good and Evil (2022)
It’s on (From Camp Rock – HSMTMTS) (Music video – 2022)
Spider-Man (2020)
Spider-Man: Maximum Venom (Short – 2020)
Back of the Net (2019)
Andi Mack (2017-2019)
Marvel Rising: Initiation (2019)
Shook (2019)
Disney Channel Stars: Legendary (TV short – 2018)
Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn (2017)
Disney Channel Stars: DuckTales Theme Song (Music video short – 2017)
America’s Got Talent (2015)

In this article:, , , ,
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

The School for Good and Evil, The School for Good and Evil Netflix, The School for Good and Evil plot, The School for Good and Evil cast The School for Good and Evil, The School for Good and Evil Netflix, The School for Good and Evil plot, The School for Good and Evil cast

Entertainment

‘The School for Good and Evil 2’: Everything We Know About a Potential Sequel

School for Good and Evil 2 is one of the latest Netflix films. Almost everyone has already seen the film and are wondering if...

14 seconds ago
Kerry Washington, Kerry Washington shows, Kerry Washington movies, Kerry Washington's besy shows Kerry Washington, Kerry Washington shows, Kerry Washington movies, Kerry Washington's besy shows

Entertainment

9 Best Kerry Washington Movies and Shows Ever (And Where to Watch Them)

Kerry Washington is one of the most confident and daring actresses in Hollywood. Not only does she dive into projects like Black Panther, but...

5 mins ago
The School for Good and Evil, The School for Good and Evil star star Sophia Anne Caruso, Sophia Anne Caruso, Sophia Anne Caruso bio The School for Good and Evil, The School for Good and Evil star star Sophia Anne Caruso, Sophia Anne Caruso, Sophia Anne Caruso bio

Entertainment

Sophia Anne Caruso’s Age, Height, Bio, Instagram, Filmography, and More

There’s been a lot of interest in the talented actresses who play the two main leads in The School for Good and Evil. No...

9 mins ago
Ticket to Paradise, Ticket to Paradise release udpates,Ticket to Paradise universal pictures, Ticket to Paradise cast Ticket to Paradise, Ticket to Paradise release udpates,Ticket to Paradise universal pictures, Ticket to Paradise cast

Entertainment

‘Ticket to Paradise’: Is George Clooney and Julia Roberts’ New Film on Netflix?

George Clooney and Julia Roberts are joining forces this summer for the highly anticipated romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise. The Academy Award-winning A-listers have...

13 mins ago
The School for Good and Evil, The School for Good and Evil Netflix, The School for Good and Evil plot, The School for Good and Evil cast The School for Good and Evil, The School for Good and Evil Netflix, The School for Good and Evil plot, The School for Good and Evil cast

Entertainment

‘The School for Good and Evil’ Star Jamie Flatters’ Age, Height, Bio, Instagram, Roles, And More

The School for Good and Evil is finally streaming on Netflix! Have you watched it already? If so, you’d know that one of the...

14 mins ago
From Scratch, From Scratch release date, From Scratch plot, From Scratch cast From Scratch, From Scratch release date, From Scratch plot, From Scratch cast

Entertainment

What Time is ‘From Scratch’ Coming Netflix?

It’s finally here! Oct. 21 is the release date for Netflix’s new romantic drama series, From Scratch. Make sure you don’t miss it with...

18 mins ago
Down to Earth with Zac Efron , Down to Earth with Zac Efron, release updates, Down to Earth with Zac Efron plot, Down to Earth with Zac Efron review Down to Earth with Zac Efron , Down to Earth with Zac Efron, release updates, Down to Earth with Zac Efron plot, Down to Earth with Zac Efron review

Entertainment

‘Down to Earth’ Season 2 Starring Zac Efron: Release Date Confirmed for November 2022

Get ready for all-new adventures with actor Zac Efron in the new season of his Emmy Award-winning documentary series. Season two of the Down...

19 mins ago
Zoe Saldaña, Zoe Saldaña bio, Zoe Saldaña releationship status Zoe Saldaña, Zoe Saldaña bio, Zoe Saldaña releationship status

Entertainment

Who is ‘From Scratch’ star Zoe Saldaña Married to?

Grab the tissues because From Scratch is about to become your latest Netflix binge-watch! Lead actress Zoe Saldana plays Amy Wheeler, an American student...

21 mins ago
Notre-Dame, Notre-Dame cast, Notre-Dame plot, Notre-Dame Netflix Notre-Dame, Notre-Dame cast, Notre-Dame plot, Notre-Dame Netflix

Entertainment

‘Notre-Dame’: Netflix to Release New Series Based on 2019 Fire That Destroyed the Famous Cathedral

In April 2019, a devastating fire broke out at the famous and iconic Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris, France. Unfortunately, even though firefighters tried their...

22 mins ago
The Green Glove Gang, The Green Glove Gang cast, The Green Glove Gang plot, The Green Glove Gang release updates The Green Glove Gang, The Green Glove Gang cast, The Green Glove Gang plot, The Green Glove Gang release updates

Entertainment

‘The Green Glove Gang’: What is Netflix’s New Polish Crime-Comedy About?

Green Glove Gang is a Polish crime comedy starring an older group of women who pull off a risk caper and then hide out...

22 mins ago
From Scratch, From Scratch cast, From Scratch plot, From Scratch release updates From Scratch, From Scratch cast, From Scratch plot, From Scratch release updates

Entertainment

‘From Scratch’: Who’s in Zoe Saldana’s Netflix’s Series & What’s it About?

From Scratch comes out on Netflix on Friday, October 21. It’s a touching show about how an American woman falls in love with a...

26 mins ago
From Scratch, From Scratch release date, From Scratch plot, From Scratch cast From Scratch, From Scratch release date, From Scratch plot, From Scratch cast

Entertainment

Where was Netflix’s New Series ‘From Scratch’ Filmed?

The new Netflix romantic drama From Scratch is based on the true story of series writer Tembi Locke. The tale comes from her memoir...

26 mins ago