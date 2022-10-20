Sofia Wylie Age, Height, Bio, Instagram, Role, and More

The School for Good and Evil is now streaming on Netflix. We find ourselves at odds in the fantasy film after our two protagonists are whisked off to a magical school where fairy-tale heroes and villains are trained. One of their best friends is named Agatha, played by Sofia Wylie.

When Agatha first arrives, she seems standoffish and might also come off as grumpy. But this is simply because she’s been treated like a pariah in the town of Gavaldon all of her life. She’s also never had any friends before meeting Sophie, who befriends her unexpectedly. Once they hit it off and promise to stick by each other, their friendship is tested when they’re taken to the School for Good and Evil, where they’re placed in different schools.

Sofia Wylie age

With a talent like her, it’s no surprise that the talented actress was born on January 7, 2004, in Scottsdale, Arizona. She is currently 18 years old and has the star sign Capricorn.

Sofia Wylie height

Celebheights reports that Sofia is a stunning 5 feet 8 inches tall. She’s taller than her co-star Sophia Anne Caruso, whose height is believed to be between 5 feet 1 and 5 feet 2 inches, so she has dark curly hair and dark brown eyes too.

Sofia Wylie Instagram

Because she is a beautiful person and has a lot of followers, Sofia Wong loves to Instagram her adventures. You can find her @sofiawylie. She has 2.7 million followers with over 400 posts so far.

Sofia Wylie roles

Here’s Sofia’s complete filmography below:

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (2019-2023)

The School for Good and Evil (2022)

It’s on (From Camp Rock – HSMTMTS) (Music video – 2022)

Spider-Man (2020)

Spider-Man: Maximum Venom (Short – 2020)

Back of the Net (2019)

Andi Mack (2017-2019)

Marvel Rising: Initiation (2019)

Shook (2019)

Disney Channel Stars: Legendary (TV short – 2018)

Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn (2017)

Disney Channel Stars: DuckTales Theme Song (Music video short – 2017)

America’s Got Talent (2015)