‘Smile’: Will There be a Sequel to the 2022 Horror Movie?

Published

Image Credit: Netflix

Don’t worry, you’re not the only one still racking their brain over the terrifying ending of the 2022 horror movie, Smile.

Though the ending was utterly expected and is bound to take the life of Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon) sooner or later, we can’t help but wonder what’s going to happen with the next victim, Joel (Kyle Gallner), now that he saw Rose take her own life on the show.

The fact that Rose is now deceased means we aren’t quite sure what will happen to the loved ones who didn’t believe her cries for help. Will they succumb to the weight of their guilt and move on, or will they do everything in their power to find a solution for both the victims of the curse and those like Joel?

There are still many questions that need answers and no full sequel that wraps up this 2022 horror film. But will it ever come out? We’ll just have to wait and see.

Read on to find out everything we know so far about the future of the film.

What are the chances of a Smile sequel?

One good thing about this movie is that, according to MovieWeb’s producers, the filmmaker Parker Finn is open to creating a sequel.

“For me, as a filmmaker, I never want to retread and just do something I’ve already done again the exact same way,” Finn expressed. “In a universe where there could be any potential — more story to tell from Smile, I’d wanna make sure it was surprising and different and not what people were expecting after the first one.”

