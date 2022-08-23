‘Sins of Our Mother’: Trailer, Release Date, Plot, and More For Netflix’s Latest True-Crime Docu-Series

Skye Borgman is going to deliver another true crime documentary for Netflix. You have probably already watched her previous projects, I Just Killed My Dad, Abducted in Plain Sight, and Girl in the Picture. Now get ready for Borgman’s take on Lori Vallow in the three-part docuseries Sins of Our Mother.

Sins of Our Mother is arriving this September. Sins of Our Mother digs into the dark story of Lori Vallow, and a woman once thought to be a loving wife, devoted mother, and woman of God. But now, Lori is waiting to stand trial for conspiracy to commit murder and first-degree murder in connection with multiple deaths, including her two youngest children, her fourth husband, and her fifth husband’s wife.

A Lightbox Production, Sins of Our Mother, is executive produced by Simon Chinn, Jonathan Chinn, Todd Garner, and James Haygood, with Borgman directing.

All three episodes of the Sins of Our Mother will be available to stream on Netflix starting September 14, 2022. The first and second episodes are 50 minutes, and the third is 39 minutes.

Mother

In the trailer, we get to see the first look at Colby confronting his mother, seemingly over the phone, since she is currently awaiting trial in custody.

Sins of Our Mother | Official Trailer | Netflix

