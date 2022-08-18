‘Shantaram’: Cast List For Apple TV+’s New Drama Starring Charlie Hunnam

Actor Charlie Hunnam will return to the small screens with his new role as Lin Ford in the upcoming Apple TV+ series Shantaram. His last role was on the Sons of Anarchy, which aired its final episode in 2014.

The series Shantaram is based on the book written by author Gregory David Roberts. The story shows Lin Ford played by Hunnam, in 1980s Bombay, India. The fugitive is trying to go out of sight in the city after escaping from a maximum security prison in Australia. It’s the struggles that he undergoes to avoid the troubles.

The cast of Shantaram includes:



Fayssal Bazzi,

Alyy Khan,

Alexander Siddig (Star Trek: Deep Space Nine),

David Field (Preacher),

Luke Pasqualino (Shadow and Bone),

Vincent Perez (The Crow: City of Angels).

Shubham Saraf,

Elektra Kilbey,

Sujaya Dasgupta,

Gabrielle Scharnitzky,

Elham Ehsas,

Rachel Kamath,

Matthew Joseph, and

Shiv Palekar.

This new show- Shantaram, has a total of 12 episodes. The first three episodes will premiere on October 14th, Friday on Apple TV+, followed by one episode weekly until the finale on December 16th.

The co-creator and showrunner Steve Lightfoot wrote, and executive produced the series- Shantaram. Andrea Barron, Nicole Clemens, Steve Golin, Justin Kurzel, and co-creator Eric Warren Singer are also involved in the executive production.