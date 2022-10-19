Connect with us

‘Sex Education’ Season 4: Release Update and Full Cast List

It’s been a long time since we’ve seen a new “Sex Education” season on Netflix. The third season premiered on September 17, 2021, and a fourth season was revealed only seven days later. However, it had been radio silence after “Sex Education” season 4 was announced to be happening until April 2022.

No one knew exactly what was happening, but we finally found out when the fourth season started. Simone Ashley will not return to her role as Olivia because of scheduling conflicts. Since then, other cast members have decided to leave, including Patricia Allison (Ola), Tanya Reynolds (Lily), and Rakhee Thakrar (Emily).

On August 19, Netflix finally announced that season 4 of Sex Education would be coming soon to their platform. They also revealed who would be involved and what the storylines would entail.

While there is currently no official production wrap date for season 4 of Netflix’s Sex Education, filming is rumoured to wrap up sometime in March 2023 (this means the release can be pushed back to 2022). This gives us enough time to speculate about whether the series will return.

When could Sex Education season 4 arrive on Netflix?

After production wraps, it usually takes around four to eight months of post-production before we’re ready to release the fourth season. Depending on when filming wraps, we could be looking at a release sometime between July and November 2023.

Who’s returning in Sex Education season 4?

Here’s the returning cast list for Sex Education season 4 below:

Alistair Petrie as Michael
Samantha Spiro as Maureen
Asa Butterfield as Otis
George Robinson as Isaac
Aimee-Lou Wood as Aimee
Emma Mackey as Maeve
Chinenye Ezeudu as Vivienne
Dua Saleh as Cal
Connor Swindells as Adam
Kedar Williams-Stirling as Jackson
Mimi Keene as Ruby
Gillian Anderson as Jean
Ncuti Gatwa as Eric

