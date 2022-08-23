Connect with us

'Selling the OC': Netflix Release Date & Time, Trailer, Plot, and Everything Else We Know

Selling the OC, Selling the OC cast, Selling the OC Netflix
Image Credit: Netflix

Only 1day is left for the new spinoff series Selling the OC to arrive. This time, the location is Orange County Coast, where plenty of luxurious homes are ready to be sold and bought.

The Oppenheim Group has broadened its territory by opening a second office in Newport Beach, California. Brett and Jason Oppenheim also hired new real estate agents who aim to be luxury real estate professionals. Like before, the Selling the OC cast does not play nice, and it’s filled with drama. However, the fantastic, lavish properties are indeed something worth noticing.

This time, men will be involved as well. Seven female and four male agents will be contending to become the best real estate agent in sunny Orange County. This season will surely be an exciting one to watch.

The complete first season of the reality series is supposed to arrive on Netflix on Wednesday, 24th August 2022, at 12:00 a.m. PT/3:00 a.m. ET. It’s a late release; however, it’s worth staying up late for a show like Selling the OC. The season consists of eight episodes in the first season, and each episode runs for roughly 30 minutes.

This new season is rated TV-MA, which means it’s meant to be watched by mature audiences only. The reason for this age rating is the strong language that is used, and therefore it may not be suitable for ages 17 and below.

Selling The OC | Official Trailer | Netflix

