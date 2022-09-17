SEAL Team Season 6: What Is The Release Schedule?

The sixth season of the SEAL Team premieres on Sunday, September 18, to answer some of our most asked questions.

This new season begins this weekend, and the Bravo Team will be back in action again. Fans are looking forward to getting answers to those loose ends.

But when will the new episodes arrive on our screens? Will there be a two-episode premiere to help us get through things?

A list of SEAL Team Season 6 release schedules is given below:-

Sunday, September 18, September 18: Episode 1

Sunday, September 25, September 25: Episode 2

Sunday, October 2, October 2: Episode 3

Sunday, October 9, October 9: Episode 4

Sunday, October 16, October 16: Episode 5

Sunday, October 23, October 23: Episode 6

Sunday, October 30, October 30: Episode 7

Sunday, November 6, November 6: Episode 8

Sunday, November 13, November 13: Episode 9

Sunday, November 20, November 20: Episode 10

Paramount+ does not have any reason to change this schedule, and that means November 20 is the date for the season finale. Unfortunately, season 6 is the shortest season of this series, with only ten episodes. No matter what, the season will surely be satisfactory. It’s all about quality and not quantity when it comes to Bravo Team.

