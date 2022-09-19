‘SEAL Team’ Season 6 Parents Guide: What’s the Age Rating for Kids?

SEAL Team Season 6 is released on Sunday. What type of show is it? And what are the age ratings?

Although we don’t have much information about what will come in the new season, we’re ready to tune in. The teaser video leaves us wanting more, which could mean a lot for Clay and Bravo Team.

Image Credit: CBS Studios

Episodes of the new season of “Star Trek: Discovery” will be available exclusively on Paramount+ in the US. A four-episode release was typically shown first on CBS, but this won’t happen again. Episodes will drop in the middle of the night and will be ready to watch when you wake up on Sunday mornings.

So, you’ll need to tune in right away. Will the kids be around then, or will you need to wait until Sunday night?

SEAL Team Season 6 age rating

The show is rated TV-14. This means that it’s appropriate for teenagers but not for younger audiences. However, it is the equivalent of a PG-13 movie, so you must decide for children younger than 13.

Some parents think the age rating should be upped to TV-MA with Paramount+. There seems to be a lot more violence and gore with this move, but I’m not personally too sure about that, being from a military background. But for those who stick with military storylines, it’s nothing out of the ordinary, nothing that sticks to military storylines.