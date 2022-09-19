Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

‘SEAL Team’ Season 6 Parents Guide: What’s the Age Rating for Kids?

Published

SEAL Team Season 6, SEAL Team Season 6 release date, SEAL Team Season 6 plot
Image Credit: CBS Studios

SEAL Team Season 6 is released on Sunday. What type of show is it? And what are the age ratings?

Although we don’t have much information about what will come in the new season, we’re ready to tune in. The teaser video leaves us wanting more, which could mean a lot for Clay and Bravo Team.

SEAL Team Season 6, SEAL Team, SEAL Team Season 6 review
Image Credit: CBS Studios

Episodes of the new season of “Star Trek: Discovery” will be available exclusively on Paramount+ in the US. A four-episode release was typically shown first on CBS, but this won’t happen again. Episodes will drop in the middle of the night and will be ready to watch when you wake up on Sunday mornings.

So, you’ll need to tune in right away. Will the kids be around then, or will you need to wait until Sunday night?

SEAL Team Season 6 age rating

The show is rated TV-14. This means that it’s appropriate for teenagers but not for younger audiences. However, it is the equivalent of a PG-13 movie, so you must decide for children younger than 13.

Some parents think the age rating should be upped to TV-MA with Paramount+. There seems to be a lot more violence and gore with this move, but I’m not personally too sure about that, being from a military background. But for those who stick with military storylines, it’s nothing out of the ordinary, nothing that sticks to military storylines.

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Father Stu, Father Stu release date, Father Stu cast, Father Stu plot Father Stu, Father Stu release date, Father Stu cast, Father Stu plot

Entertainment

Is ‘Father Stu’ Starring Mark Wahlberg Available to Watch on Netflix?

Father Stu, starring Mark Wahlberg, is a biographical drama written and directed by Rosalind Ross. It’s the story of a boxer-turned-priest, Stuart Long. Mark...

2 mins ago
Maya Hawke, Maya Hawke stranger things, Maya Hawke bio Maya Hawke, Maya Hawke stranger things, Maya Hawke bio

Entertainment

Who is ‘Do Revenge’ Star Maya Hawke Dating?

Maya Hawke is currently at the top of her career. Millions of her fans are dying to know more about this Do Revenge star...

10 mins ago
Is Fate: The Winx Saga, Is Fate: The Winx Saga season 3, Is Fate: The Winx Saga season 3 updates Is Fate: The Winx Saga, Is Fate: The Winx Saga season 3, Is Fate: The Winx Saga season 3 updates

Entertainment

‘Fate: The Winx Saga star Abigail Cowen’: Are Stars Abigail Cowen and Danny Griffin Dating in Real Life?

The release of Fate: The Winx Saga season 2 is just days away, and fans are anxious to find out what’s coming up in...

12 mins ago
From Scratch, From Scratch release date, From Scratch plot, From Scratch cast From Scratch, From Scratch release date, From Scratch plot, From Scratch cast

Entertainment

‘From Scratch’ Release Date, Cast, Synopsis, Trailer, And More

Attica Locke and Tembi Locke create the Netflix original series From Scratch. It’s based on the bestselling memoir, From Scratch: A Memoir of Love,...

12 mins ago
Fate: The Winx Saga, Fate: The Winx Saga cast, Fate: The Winx Saga plot Fate: The Winx Saga, Fate: The Winx Saga cast, Fate: The Winx Saga plot

Entertainment

Is ‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ Season 3 Going to Happen?

Fate: The Winx Saga season 2 is just a day away from reaching our screens. Although Fate: The Winx Saga collected mixed reviews, it...

13 mins ago
The Midnight Club, The Midnight Club release date, The Midnight Club netflix, netflix The Midnight Club, The Midnight Club release date, The Midnight Club netflix, netflix

Entertainment

‘The Midnight Club’ Gets Official Netflix Release Date for October

The show The Midnight Club, by filmmaker Mike Flanagan, won’t be coming to Netflix this September. When will it hit our screens? What is...

14 mins ago
Is Fate: The Winx Saga, Is Fate: The Winx Saga season 3, Is Fate: The Winx Saga season 3 updates Is Fate: The Winx Saga, Is Fate: The Winx Saga season 3, Is Fate: The Winx Saga season 3 updates

Entertainment

Is Fate: The Winx Saga Season 3 Coming?

Fate: The Winx Saga season 2 is just a day away from reaching our screens. Although Fate: The Winx Saga collected mixed reviews, it...

2 days ago
The Handmaid’s Tale season 5, The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 plot, The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 cast The Handmaid’s Tale season 5, The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 plot, The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 cast

Entertainment

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 Premiere

After a long time, The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 has finally begun. The first two episodes are now available on Hulu, and fans couldn’t...

2 days ago
Walker season 3, Walker season 3 cast, Walker season 3 plot Walker season 3, Walker season 3 cast, Walker season 3 plot

Entertainment

What Is The Plot Of Walker Independence The CW?

Walker Independence is all set to make its debut on Thursday. October 6th at 9 p.m. ET slotting into CW’s fall line-up after its...

2 days ago
MasterChef season 12, MasterChef season 12 winner, MasterChef season 12 episode 20 MasterChef season 12, MasterChef season 12 winner, MasterChef season 12 episode 20

Entertainment

MasterChef Season 12, Episode 20 Winner: Who won MasterChef?

The latest season of MasterChef has indeed been exciting. The cooking challenges were a lot tougher than all the other seasons. However, fans weren’t...

2 days ago
Fate: The Winx Saga, Fate: The Winx Saga cast, Fate: The Winx Saga plot Fate: The Winx Saga, Fate: The Winx Saga cast, Fate: The Winx Saga plot

Entertainment

New TV Shows and Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week [16 September]

Thanks to the 68 new movies and TV shows added to the library this week, September continues to be a lucrative month for new...

2 days ago
Whats leaving Netflix in October 2022 Whats leaving Netflix in October 2022

Entertainment

What’s Leaving Netflix In October [2022]

As always, Netflix giveth and Netflix taketh away movies and series. In October, Netflix did the same. Below are all the licensed series and...

2 days ago