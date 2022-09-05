Schitt’s Creek to Leave Netflix For Hulu in October

The rival streaming platform, Hulu, announced it would stream the beloved Canadian series, Schitt’s Creek, from October 2022. That means the show will soon be leaving Netflix but only in the US, as we can reveal below.

Here is what you need to know.

For those unaware of Schitt’s Creek, It is the hit-comedy series that first aired on CBC in 2015.

The series also starred Emily Hampshire, Dan Levy, Chris Elliott, Noah Reid, Jennifer Robertson, Dustin Milligan, and Karen Robinson.

Schitt’s Creek will leave Netflix and move to Hulu on October 3rd, 2022

The news of Schitt’s Creek streaming moves first came on April 28th when a Hulu press release stated that they had acquired the exclusive streaming home of the show come October 3rd, 2022.

Hollywood trades later confirmed that this signals the removal of Schitt’s Creek from Netflix, although they did not confirm precisely when it is removing it.

Is Schitt’s Creek leaving Netflix globally?

At the moment, the removal of the hit comedy series only applies to Netflix in the US.

Why is Schitt’s Creek leaving Netflix?

The two main reasons Schitt’s Creek leaves Netflix in the US are money and ownership.

Hulu is paying around $1.2 million per episode to stream the show for three years. That’s about $96 million to stream the series in the US, according to Puck News.