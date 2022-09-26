‘Saw X’: Everything We Know So Far About the Release Date, Cast, And Plot

The Saw franchise is one of the most popular horror movie series released to date. The first movie, Saw, premiered on October 29th, 2004. Eight movies have been released after it, and there’s one more on the way that will make the franchise at ten movies, Saw X.

The movie Saw X will arrive in the theaters on October 27th, 2023, at the time of Halloween chills. Fans obviously wanted the movie to come out this year. However, there are plenty of other great horror features to watch during this Halloween season.

Unfortunately, the movie’s official cast list has not yet been announced. But fans want to know if Tobin Bell will return to play John Kramer, aka Jigsaw. It all depends on when the story will be framed in the Saw franchise timeline. However, we know that this movie will be directed by Kevin Greutert, who also directed Saw VI (2009) and Saw 3D (2010). Therefore, Greutery is familiar with this franchise.

The synopsis for the movie is also a mystery. Considering the title, we can assume that this will be a sequel that will continue the story and take place in the present time.

Any updates regarding the cast and synopsis of Saw X will be uploaded on our website as soon as it’s available.