Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical: Netflix Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Trailer

Netflix announced in 2021 that a movie adaptation of the famous Roald Dahl character Matilda would be arriving on Netflix in December 2022.

Well, as the date nears, we thought now would be a good time to bring you an update of everything we know so far.

Plot

The West End version of Matilda is based on the story of an extraordinary girl who had a “sharp mind and a vivid imagination” and tried to take a stand to change her story with exceptional results.

Based on the book written by British novelist Roald Dahl, the musical won 47 international awards, and now a movie adaptation is on its way to Netflix.

Release date

Although it will be arriving on Netflix this year, the fans are excited to know the exact dates.

According to Digital Spy, this latest movie version of the classic novel will be released in the U.K. on December 2nd, 2022, in local theaters. For other regions, the musical adaptation will be streaming on Netflix “that same month.”

On August 30th, Netflix announced that the musical film would be released on Sunday, December 25th, 2022. However, it will be released in selective U.S. theatres on December 9th.

Cast

According to IMDb, the cast of Netflix’s Matilda involves:

Alisha Weir as Matilda,

Emma Thompson as Miss Trunchbull,

Lashana Lynch as Miss Honey,

Stephen Graham and Andrea Riseborough as Matilda’s parents Mr. and Mrs. Wormwood, and

Sindhu Vee as librarian Mrs. Phelps.

The other cast members include:

Lauren Alexandra as “The Acrobat”

Carl Spencer as “Magnus the Escapologist”

Louis Martin as “Miracle Parent”

Jemma Geanaus as “Miracle Parent”

And Antwan Eilish as “Kid in the library.”

We will be back with more updates regarding this adoption on our website.

Trailer