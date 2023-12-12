Rising Stars or Manufactured Rivalry? ‘BabyMonster’ Debut and K-Pop ‘s Competitive Dynamics

Hitting the K-pop scene with their debut single ‘BATTER UP,’ YG Entertainment’s newest girl group BABYMONSTER has finally made their debut on November 27, racking up a record-breaking 50 million views within four days.

However, despite success in views and reception, the sextet of Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Chiquita, Rora and Rami is facing quick criticism online and on social media.

Many of the criticism stems from fans having to wait for almost a year for the group’s debut to only be met with one debut single and no physical albums and merchandise. Audiences are already familiar with the sextet. They made an appearance in their own survival show back in February 2023 and are familiar with the group’s talents.

“Considering YG released the first hints of this group in January, seeing that there was only one digital single for the debut was kind of disappointing,” UCLA student A. Xu said. “But I was super excited for the debut when I found out that Asa was a writer on their debut song.”

Debuting Under a K-Pop Shadow

Coming from the same entertainment company as Blackpink, many online are comparing the two groups. Many are looking at the many similarities between the two girl groups. From their music videos to lyrics to the beats used, BABYMONSTER is having a difficult time online differentiating themselves from their senior group.

Fans are calling out YG Entertainment’s lack of originality in producing unique groups under them. Comparing BABYMONSTER with Blackpink, listeners have noticed that ‘BATTER UP’ uses the similar trap beats as Blackpink’s Lisa’s ‘Money.’ Scenes from the ‘BATTER UP’ music video also reminded audiences of Blackpink’s music videos, like ‘How You Like That,’ ‘DDU-DU DDU-DU,’ and ‘Shut Down.’

Scene from BABYMONSTER ‘BATTER UP’ MV.

Scene from Blackpink ‘Shut Down’ MV.

With many calling BABYMONSTER as ‘another Blackpink,’ UCLA student A. Xu said, “I think rivalry is to be expected in any industry, especially K-pop. I think it’s unfortunate for BABYMONSTER because their predecessors Blackpink just blew up so much and also because of how similar the style of YG groups are in general that will lead to BABYMONSTER being compared to Blackpink a lot.”

Audiences also directly compared BABYMONSTER’s members to Blackpink’s members. Pharita and Chiquita, the only Thai members of the group, have been compared to Lisa, the only Thai member of Blackpink. Fans wonder if the two will be able to live up to Lisa’s reputation and skills as one of YG’s few Thai artists.

On the other hand, fans have also come to BABYMONSTER’s defense. Some are saying that since YG Entertainment has the final say in their production, the group can also be lacking control in how audiences view them and how they represent themselves.

Competition in K-pop

Rivalry and competition between groups is nothing new in the K-pop industry. Whether it is groups from the same company or not, K-pop groups are almost always being compared to see who is the best.

But from another perspective, could this rivalry and competition be a manufactured technique for K-pop entertainment companies to generate more noise for their artists and their music?

The attention that BABYMONSTER has received within their debut week has been propelling them into stardom. They currently have 4.3 million followers on TikTok, 3.8 million followers on Instagram and over 60 million views on their debut music video.

So, whether or not you think they’re the same as Blackpink or YG Entertainment likes to recycle their artists’ music and style, it’s apparent that BABYMONSTER is a rising star.

They’re not the only ones

BABYMONSTER is not the only group to fall victim to fans’ comparison between them and their predecessors. During their debut era, K-pop fans compared Blackpink to their senior company group, 2NE1. Similar to BABYMONSTER’s criticism, fans called Blackpink the next 2NE1 for their similar girl-crush style and performances. But now, Blackpink is one of the biggest K-pop acts in the world.

TXT, or Tomorrow X Together, from HYBE Labels, have also been met with this type of criticism during their debut in 2019, as they come from the same company as K-pop icon, BTS. They went on to also become a household name for K-pop fans.

Groups are able to break out of this rivalry and comparison with other groups to go on to become successful artists themselves. This hints that this type of competition can be viewed as having a positive consequence.

So, for K-pop fans, this type of group comparison is not uncommon in the K-pop scene. BABYMONSTER’s debut can be viewed as history repeating itself.

Rising Stars in K-pop

There is no denying that BABYMONSTER is a rising artist in the 5th generation K-pop groups. It might just be this attention from group comparisons that is skyrocketing them to success.

The group holds big talents amongst its members. Member Asa is one of the lyricists and composers of ‘BATTER UP’ and writes and produces her own music. Ruka and Chiquita are the main dancers of the group. Rora, Rami and Pharita are the group’s lead vocalists.

“I am looking forward to more performances and songs. I’m especially hoping that more of the members are involved in the songwriting process,” A. Xu said.

There is so much more time for BABYMONSTER to grow and for listeners to evaluate their music, performances and growth.

The noise around BABYMONSTER online—whether positive or negative—showcases how smart of an industry K-pop is, using rivalry to possibly fuel attention and revenue for artists.

Maybe this is the exact reception that YG Entertainment expected for BABYMONSTER. Maybe it’s not. But whatever the intention of this rivalry is, we have yet to see BABYMONSTER reach their fullest potential as artists. Fans around the world cannot wait to see what these 5th generation leaders have in store next.