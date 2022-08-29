Riley Dandy: Age, Bio, Instagram, Height, Roles, and Everything Else We Know

That’s Amor is the latest romantic comedy to land on Netflix’s library, and Riley Dandy starred in that romantic comedy. If you want to get to know the leading lady better, then here’s everything you need to know about the Riley Dandy.

Right now, unfortunately, Riley Dandy’s birthday is unknown. According to multiple sites, the actress was born in LA, California, and is estimated to be between 25 and 30 years old.

How tall is Riley Dandy?

According to The Daily Biography, Riley Dandy is 5ft 7inches tall.

Instagram of Riley Dandy

If you want to give Riley Dandy a follow on Instagram, you can find her under the handle @goodbyeriley.

Roles of Riley Dandy

According to IMDb, Riley Dandy has 15 acting credits to her name, with two new projects in post-production scheduled to be released in 2023. You may recognize the actress from her role in “the holiday” movie or in the tv series Kappa Crypto (2018) and A California Christmas: City Lights (2021).

Some of her other roles listed in her filmography include:

The Lost City of Gold (2018)

Vermin Town (2017)

Interceptor (2022)

A Christmas Kiss (2019)

She’s also starred in a few short movies, including:

Birthday in a Dark Room (2016)

Temple of the Triassic (2013)

Collar (2016)

OverAgain (2016)

