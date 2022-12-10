Release Date Of ‘Black Panther 2’ On Disney+?

Black Panther 2, or Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, arrived at the theatres on Friday, November 11. The movie paid tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman and his iconic role as King T’Challa. It was the thrill ride audiences expected from Marvel movies and an emotional journey about grief, destruction, and legacy.

Numerous viewers have already seen the film in theatres, some even more than once. But there’s still the question of when Black Panther 2 be available for streaming. During the pandemic, day-and-date releases in theatres and on streaming were common. Disney would release their films as usual but made them available to watch on their streaming arm, Disney+, for a fee.

Disney+ got rid of the day and date model altogether. Earlier audiences could watch their favorite Marvel movie in the peace of their home when it was released in theatres. But that’s not going to happen anymore.

When does Black Panther 2 starts streaming on Disney+?

The film has still announced a streaming release date, and the deadline reports that viewers should expect a 2023 Disney+ premiere. Considering the success of Black Panther 2, the movie will have more than a 45-day theatrical window which means it will run through the end of the year.

The sequel could arrive at Disney+ in January or February at the earliest.

