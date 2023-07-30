“Queen Charlotte:  A Bridgerton Story  Why do virtuous women marry madmen?”

Shonda Rhimes’s latest Netflix release, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, follows female protagonist Queen Charlotte of England and her tumultuous marriage to King George III. Although their arranged marriage leads to an epic love story, the Queen must battle with the fact that she married the King of England without the knowledge that he suffered from a severe mental illness. Princess Augusta of Saxe-Gotha, King George lll’s mother, intentionally advocated for this marriage to the so-called “Mad King” in the hopes of producing a royal heir without informing Queen Charlotte about the critical condition of the king’s mental state.



Women marrying mad men; a common plot in Asian Literature and Entertainment



In Asian literature and pop culture, there are many examples of virtuous women being forced or encouraged to marry mentally ill men to miraculously “cure” their mental disorders. Virtuous refers to women acting in conformity to the moral law, practicing the “moral duties,” and abstaining from vice. This conformity to the moral or divine law is expected to lead young women to a virtuous life. Virtuous women are supposed to be chaste and efficacious.



A ‘madman’ is a person who behaves in a very strange, uncontrolled, or dangerous way. A word used to refer to men with mental illnesses, used by doctors in the past.



Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore portrayed a poor orphan girl forced to marry an older rich “madman” in his short story Streer Potro (A Wife’s Letter). The girl commits suicide due to the conditions of her tragic married life. This common plot of poor virtuous women being trapped in arranged marriages with mentally unstable men can be found in many movies and TV programs. The common romanticization of the so-called “she can fix him” trope is evident in this type of fiction.



Virtuous women married ‘madmen’ in historical fiction



King Henry VI – known as the “mad king”- as some historians believe he suffered from catatonic schizophrenia, was married to Queen Margaret, born into the House of Valois-Anjou, just like Queen Charlotte, was chosen to be the queen due to her royal lineage and reputation. Queen Margaret of Anjou appears in Philippa Gregory’s series The Cousins’ War, most notably in The Lady of the Rivers by Philippa Gregory (2011), The White Queen (2009), and The Kingmaker’s Daughter (2012).



The romanticization of the “she can fix him” trope



In Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, the female lead married a ‘madman’- and over time – their marriage makes him temporarily “better.” Making it seem like her -love- worked as a “cure” for her husband. Today, it seems that the “damsel in distress” trope might be as common as the “she can fix him” trope in popular fiction. Women making men better versions of themselves and equating that to mental illnesses. From old-fashioned fairy tales like Beauty & the Beast to Queen Charlotte, this trope is absurdly common. The tv series did highlight the true condition of King George lll’s mental illness later in life, but the portrayal of the queen helping ease his condition exemplifies that common belief of “mental illness can be cured by love” – which is absurdly popular even in this modern era of 21st century. Female- protagonists playing a significant role in treating their unwell spouses adds to the incorrect perception that mental illness is a plot device and not a real condition with consequences. Moreover, it depicts women as nothing more than ignorant wives forced to marry and become an emotional stepping stool. Queen Charlotte not only promotes the “love can cure all” trope but disregards the just treatment of mental illness by portraying how a loving wife can cure the mental illness of her husband.



