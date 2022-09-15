‘Professionals’ Full Cast List, Plot, and CW Release Date & Time

Supernatural is coming back on Tuesday next week, which means that Professionals is premiering on the CW on Tuesday, October 4, at 9 pm.

The show revolves around a former counterintelligence officer named Vincent Corbo. He was hired by billionaire futurist Peter Swann after an advanced medical satellite exploded when it was deployed. He takes the job before finding out Swann’s fiancée is Dr. Graciela “Grace” Davila, his ex.

Vincent is now on a mission with a ragtag group and needs to figure out what happened with the satellite that the couple had developed. Viewers can anticipate being along for the ride with Vincent for ten episodes.

Besides the two household names, we’ve compiled a complete cast list for you!

Professionals cast

Jazzara Jaslyn as Jane Swann

August Wittgenstein as Luther Bruhn

Suraya Rose Santos as Dhara

Kai Luke Brummer as Danny Corbo

Danielle Ryan as Agent Sophia Elias

Stevel Marc as Tyler ‘Trig’ Raines

Ken Duken as Kurt Neumann

Tanya van Graan as Romy Brandt

Nic Rasenti as Jack ‘Hacksaw’ Smythe

Lisa Loven Kongsli as Zora Swann

Tom Welling as Vincent Corbo

Brendan Fraser as Peter Swann

Elena Anaya as Graciela Davila

For further updates please stay tuned. The new show premieres Tuesday, October, 4 at 9 p.m. ET, and streaming starts the next day on cwtv.com and the CW app.