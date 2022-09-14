Pixar Announce New Sci-Fi Movie ‘Elio’ For 2024

Pixar has declared their upcoming galaxy-filled project—ELIO.

There is not much information available regarding this upcoming release. But based on the impressive cast list and synopsis, this movie seems quite interesting.

No official date for this Pixar animated film has been released yet. However, the panelists at D23 Expo hinted to us that fans can expect this title to release as early as Spring 2024. It is highly likely that the date of the film will be confirmed in the near future.

Deadline reports that the cast of the 2024 film involves Yonas Kibreab as the voice of Elio and America Ferrera, behind the voice of Elio’s mother, Olga Solis.

Adrian Molina, the director of Coco and The Good Dinosaur, will also be the director for this new piece. Mary Alice Drumm, the producer of Brave, will also be involved in this project. Together they can indeed create yet another timeless classic.

Synopsis

Elio, a space-loving kid, suddenly finds himself among the stars and comets. The aliens and celestial creatures spot Elio there because of his human features. However, rather than being afraid of him or running away from the unknown, the aliens thought of him as a representative of Earth, who was sent to inform them about the mysterious planet. Being given this extravagant title, Elio realizes that he can do much more than explore space on his magical space journey.

For more updates, keep an eye on our website.