‘Pinocchio’ Parents Guide: Is Guillermo del Toro’s Dark Fantasy Okay for Kids to Watch? (Age Rating)

Pinocchio, Pinocchio cast, Pinocchio plot
Image Credit: Netflix

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio is the reprised version of the classic Disney tale, and it will bring its phenomenon-acclaimed stop-motion animation to Netflix. The movie is dropping this Friday, 9 December.

This version of the story is set in the 1930s in fascist Italy, it’s war everywhere, and there are explosions and deaths. Since it is del Toro’s version, the movie will be a bit darker and more mature than Disney’s version. Guillermo del Toro is known for working on horror projects like Pan’s Labyrinth and Cabinet of Curiosities.

This raised the question is it appropriate to watch the movie with your kids? To answer that, the film is rated PG. If you plan to watch it with your loved one, you’ll feel nostalgia and as if you’ve grown with the movie portraying the dark side of the times, but for kids, it might be a little scary as it’s not a typical fairytale that kids usually watch. It’s a good watch for kids above the age of 11. This iteration received a PG rating because of its dark humor, casual use of strong language, and death scenes.

The film‘s official trailer shows beautiful stop-motion, outstanding animated and whimsical storytelling with a touch of maturing. It’s set to win the hearts of viewers.

