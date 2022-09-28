Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Pierce Brosnan Doesn’t Care Who Will Plays James Bond Next

Avatar photo

Published

Pierce Brosnan, James Bond, Pierce Brosnan on james bond
Image Credit: Eon Productions

No Time To Die was released a year ago. The final James Bond movie featured Daniel Craig as the famous super-spy, released in theatres. People are now wondering who will replace him in the upcoming Bond movie.

However, one person is bucking the trend: Pierce Brosnan. Peggy played Bond from Goldeneye in 1995 through Die Another Die in 2002. “Who should do it?” he asked GQ, “I don’t care.”

“It’ll be interesting to see who they get, who the man shall be,” Brosnan continues with a tone that suggests it may not be that interesting. “Whoever he be, I wish him well.”

They’ll cast someone else as Bond. The producers have said as much, but we should still get our hopes high now. Interestingly, to hear Barbara Broccoli say it to The Hollywood Reporter, they may cast a Bond villain before finding Bond himself:

“We always sit down with our writers, and we start by thinking about, ‘What is the world afraid of?’ We start by thinking about, ‘Who’s the Bond villain?’ We try to focus on that as the sort of uber story, and then we want to also look at Bond’s emotional life, and what he’ll be facing personally that he hasn’t had to deal with before. So he has two big issues in the films — one is the geopolitical one and the other is the personal one.”

For the latest updates, stay tuned to our website.

In this article:, , ,
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

The Little Mermaid, The Little Mermaid plot, The Little Mermaid cast, The Little Mermaid release updates The Little Mermaid, The Little Mermaid plot, The Little Mermaid cast, The Little Mermaid release updates

Entertainment

‘The Little Mermaid’ Cast, Release Date, and More

The live-action The Little Mermaid will make its way onto the big screens in the summer of 2023. The movie, which involves talented songstress...

16 seconds ago
Alan Rickman, Alan Rickman harry potter, Alan Rickman book Alan Rickman, Alan Rickman harry potter, Alan Rickman book

Entertainment

Alan Rickman’s Diary Reveals Why Rickman Continued Playing Severus Snape

Fans of Harry Potter may never forget the loss of actor Alan Rickman, and no one can outperform the role of Professor Severus Snape....

2 mins ago
Larys Strong, House of the Dragon, House of the Dragon plot, House of the Dragon reviews Larys Strong, House of the Dragon, House of the Dragon plot, House of the Dragon reviews

Entertainment

The Showrunner Of House of the Dragon Talks About Larys Strong’s big Turn

The Strongs are a bit stuck as the longstanding love affair between Rhaenyra and Harwin threatens to come up. After Criston Cole tells Harwin...

4 mins ago
House of the Dragon, House of the Dragon, Milly Alcock House of the Dragon, House of the Dragon, Milly Alcock

Entertainment

‘House of the Dragon’ Cuted its First Significant Character?

All the characters in George R.R. Martin’s book Fire & Blood has one child missing: in Martin’s novel, Daeron Targaryen. He’s the youngest kid...

4 mins ago
Kevin Costner, Kevin Costner New movie, Horizon plot, Horizon cast Kevin Costner, Kevin Costner New movie, Horizon plot, Horizon cast

Entertainment

What is The Plot Of The Western Film Horizon Starring Kevin Costner?

Kevin Costner is not new to the Westerns, thanks to his Paramount Network series, Yellowstone. Presently, he’s working on those talents for a new...

5 mins ago
That ’90s Show, That ’90s Show plot, That ’90s Show cast, That ’90s Show review That ’90s Show, That ’90s Show plot, That ’90s Show cast, That ’90s Show review

Entertainment

‘That ’90s Show:’ Mila Kunis Reveals Jackie Has a Teen Child In The Teaser

During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Mila Kunis from the Luckiest Girl Alive reveals some juicy details about That ’70s Show reboot, That...

6 mins ago
Dead to Me season 3, Dead to Me, Dead to Me season 3 plot Dead to Me season 3, Dead to Me, Dead to Me season 3 plot

Entertainment

‘Dead to Me season 3’ Release Date, Plot, and More

The third and final season of Dead to Me is not far away. Fans of the Emmy-nominated dark comedy series have been eagerly waiting...

7 mins ago
They Cloned Tyrone, They Cloned Tyrone plot, They Cloned Tyrone trailer They Cloned Tyrone, They Cloned Tyrone plot, They Cloned Tyrone trailer

Entertainment

The Trailer Of They Cloned Tyrone Teases Wild Jamie Foxx Netflix film.

Netflix gave us a glimpse of the title through its 2022 Movie Preview video event. Fans still wanted to get an even more exclusive...

8 mins ago
The Mother, The Mother cast, The Mother plot, The Mother Netflix The Mother, The Mother cast, The Mother plot, The Mother Netflix

Entertainment

‘The Mother’ Release Update, Cast, Synopsis, And Official Teaser

The Mother is an action film directed by Niki Caro and based on a screenplay co-written by Misha Green, Andrea Berloff, and Peter Craig....

24 hours ago
Alice in Borderland, Alice in Borderland plot, Alice in Borderland cast Alice in Borderland, Alice in Borderland plot, Alice in Borderland cast

Entertainment

‘Alice in Borderland’ Season 2: Release Date, Official Trailer, Cast, And More

Alice in Borderland is one of the most famous Japanese Netflix originals. It is similar to Squid Games, and fans worldwide are searching and...

24 hours ago
Outer Banks, Outer Banks star Chase Stokes, Chase Stokes Outer Banks, Outer Banks star Chase Stokes, Chase Stokes

Entertainment

Is ‘Outer Banks’ Season 3 Coming to Netflix in 2022?

Some fantastic titles are arriving in the final months of 2022, but Outer Banks season 3 is not one of them. After the renewal...

24 hours ago
Heartstopper season 2, Heartstopper, Heartstopper season 2 release update Heartstopper season 2, Heartstopper, Heartstopper season 2 release update

Entertainment

When Will ‘Heartstopper’ Season 2 Arrive on Netflix?

Netflix announced on Thursday that the production for the second season of Heartstopper has officially started. This means that fans could soon be reunited...

24 hours ago