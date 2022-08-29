‘Partner Track’ Star Rich Ting: Age, Height, Instagram, Role, and All We Know

Rich Tin from partner track is not only handsome and charming but talented as well. He has starred in multiple popular titles, including fan-favourite zombie series ‘All of Us Are Dead’ and ‘Girl From Nowhere. The star also seems to keep an interest in football.

Presently, we do not have an exact birth date or age of Rich. However, sources state that the Los Angeles, California-born actor is 30 to 35 years old.

According to Celeb Heights, Rich’s height is approximately 5-feet-11-inches. However, the actor has stated that he’s about 6-feet-1-inch tall. No matter the height, Rich is one of the tallest cast members of Partner Track.

The best way to stay updated about Rich is to follow his official Instagram page – @richtingworld.

His page consists of 111,000 followers (and counting) right now.

The memorable project that he has been on include:

● Ben 10: Race Against Time (2007) as Heatblast

● Beyond the Break (2009) as Lenny

● Ailiseu (2013) as Lee Cheol-Min

● Make Your Move (2013) as Oku

● No Tears for the Dead (2014) as Asing

● Chicago P.D. (2015) as Chang

● Supergirl (2016) as Dr. Gilcrist / Metallo 2

● Waco (2018) as Lon Horiuchi / Sniper

● Warrior (2019) as Bolo

● The Man in the High Castle (2019) as Captain Iijima

● No Name and Dynamite Davenport (2022) as Dynamite Davenport

● Magnum P.I. (2022) as Tower

● Kiss Sixth Sense (2022) as Cha Min-hoo