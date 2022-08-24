‘Partner Track’ Star Arden Cho’s Age, Bio, Instagram, and Much More

Partner Track is one of the most popular Netflix originals fans are excited to watch this week, and a critically acclaimed novel also inspires the title. However, the hype is mainly because this upcoming drama stars Arden Cho.

The fans have watched Arden work and grow into the excellent star she is now. Therefore it’s incredibly heart-warming to see the actress play the lead role in a Netflix original.

Arden Cho was born in Amarillo, Texas, on August 16th, 1985. Her age is 37 years, and her star sign is Leo.

According to Super Stars Bio reports, Arden’s height is about 5-feet-4-inches. She is also reported to have naturally dark black hair and dark brown eyes.

Arden’s official Instagram id is @arden_cho. Her Instagram currently has 3.1 million followers.

The fans fell in love with Arden after she played the role of Kira Yukimura on the hit MTV series-Teen Wolf. However, she also has a lot of other noteworthy works.

A few of her works are listed below:-

Ktown Cowboys (2010) as Sarah

Pretty Little Liars (2011) as Pru

Rizzoli & Isles (2011) as Lee

Castle (2014) as Kiara

Tween Fest (2016) as Lexii C.

Miss 2059 (2017) as Arden Young

Chicago Med (2019) as Emily