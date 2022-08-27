Partner Track: Is Parsons Valentine and Hunt A Real Law Firm

If you love to watch legal dramas like The Lincoln Lawyer, then Partner Track should be a must-watch.

Partner track is the new series that is based on Ingrid Yun. She is a 1st generation Korean American and the first lawyer in her family. The series shows the trials and tribulations she experiences at a prestigious law firm, Parsons Valentine and Hunt.

However, the fans are curious if the firm at the centre of Partner Track is real. Can the fans turn to Parsons Valentine and Hunt for legal assistance?

Image Credit: Netflix

Actual law firms inspire Parsons Valentine and Hunt, but the firm at Partner Track’s heart is inaccurate. The firm we see was created for the backdrop of the book on which the series is based, and the characters whose names were on the wall at the firm are all imaginary. So, it makes sense.

While writing Ingrid’s story, Wan tried to keep things as realistic as possible. Every little thing is connected to reality, from corporate policies that safeguard “important people” wrongdoings to a love affair that went wrong.

The ones who are still trying to know if it’s a real firm, then the only answers that they will find will be connected to the book by author Helen Wan.