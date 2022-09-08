Connect with us

‘Parasyte: The Grey’: Release Update, Cast, Synopsis, and More

Parasyte: The Grey, Parasyte: The Grey release updates
Image Credit: Netflix

The famous manga series, Parasyte is getting another live-action adaptation. It is being adapted into a Korean series called Parasyte: The Grey, and will be available to watch on Netflix and will be produced by Climax Studio.

Parasyte: The Grey is an upcoming show, and Yeon Sang-ho is directing the “Parasyte: The Grey.” You might recognize him as the director of films like “Train to Busan” and “Peninsula,” who also worked with Korean director Ryu Yong-jae.

Here’s everything else you need to know about Parasyte: The Grey

Is Parasyte: The Grey filming?

It’s unknown at the moment. Netflix ordered the series on August 22 but did not announce if it was in production yet. As of September 7, the show is still in the pre-production phase.

Parasyte: The Grey release updates

Unfortunately, Netflix has announced that they have not released a date for the film yet. We will likely not get any more information about when the show will be released until it is further in production. However, we expect that the release date could be around 2024. It will take a while to make the film and edit it. There’s also a chance it could be released by the end of 2023, but it is unlikely to happen.

Synopsis of Parasyte: The Grey synopsis

Netflix also shared what the series will be about.

“The story is about unidentified parasitic life-forms that live off of human hosts and strive to grow their power. As they start to disrupt society, a group of humans wage war against the rising evil.”

