‘Paradise City’: Is John Travolta and Bruce Willis’ New Action Movie on Netflix?

Published

Paradise City, Paradise City plot, Paradise City cast, where to watch Paradise City
Image Credit: Sumerian Films

Paradise City stars two of the biggest stars from the action genre, Bruce Willis and John Travolta. Many Netflix subscribers are probably wondering if they can witness the epic affair on the streamer.

The film’s narrative revolves around Ryan Swan, played by Blake Jenner. He is the son of infamous bounty hunter Ian Swan, depicted by Willis, who is supposed to be dead. Ryan Swan starts to work with his father’s old associate, Robbie Cole, played by Stephen Dorf. Together they went against a menacing powerbroker related to the drug cartels named Buck, which Travolta plays.

This 94-minute film also stars Praya Lundberg, Corey Large, and Branscombe Richmond. Paradise City is directed by Chuck Russell, whose prior credits include The Mask, Eraser, and The Scorpion King.

Is Paradise City starring Bruce Willis, available on Netflix?

Although it would be interesting to experience the high-octane feature starring two of cinema’s biggest action stars, unfortunately, subscribers will not be able to experience this wild ride. Paradise City, starring Bruce Willis and John Travolta, is currently unavailable on Netflix, and that status is unlikely to change anytime soon.

But there are a lot of action-packed flicks ready to stream now on the streaming service that fans of the stirring genre will find incredibly entertaining from start to finish. Those exciting options include 6 Underground, The Old Guard, Day Shift, Extraction, and Red Notice.

