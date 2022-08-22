‘Orphan: First Kill’: How Old is Star Isabelle Fuhrman?

Orphan: First Kill is available in a few theaters and streaming on Paramount+. Even with the doubts about the movie, the fans have enjoyed the prequel more than the original movie. The cast performed a fantastic job, and the story is cleverly split into multiple parts. The major attraction is Isabelle Fuhrman, who will play Esther, aka Lena. But how old is Isabella Fuhrman?

Orphan: First Kill is Orphan‘s prequel, which many fans, like myself, were skeptical about. It is here, and Esther is returning to our screens. The movie revolves around Esther’s origin story, and the Fans will get to know where she comes from and how she was originally adopted.

However, presently, the biggest concern for fans was Fuhrman’s age. She is indeed playing the role of a young child, but she’s not a kid herself. Fuhrman, however, successfully pulled off the role of a kid in the first movie 13 years ago.

In her first movie in 2009, Isabelle Fuhrman was only 12 years old. Therefore she was a child. 13 years later, the young actress is currently 25. Although she is now an adult, with her young features, she seems to be very young. Fans may also recognize Fuhrman from Clove and The Hunger Games.