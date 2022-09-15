New Netflix Movies and Shows Coming This October

After a slower September, there will be new Netflix movies and a whole genre of new shows in October. October will be jam-packed with new release series you won’t want to miss, such as The Midnight Club, Cabinet of Curiosities, and From Scratch.
In October, there are plenty of binge-worthy movies to watch. Such as Luckiest Girl Alive, The School for Good and Evil, and The Good Nurse are just a few of the films to watch in October.
Netflix New Release October 2022
October 1
Land of the Lost (2009)
Mr & Mrs. Smith
Walking Tall
October 2
Rush Hour
Rush Hour 3
Call Me By Your Name
City Slickers
Forever Queens
October 3
Jexi
Chip and Potato season 4
October 4
Hasan Minhaj: The King’s Jester
October 5
Bling Empire season 3
Mr. Harrigan’s Phone
Nailed It! season 7
Jumping from High Places
October 7
Luckiest Girl Alive
The Midnight Club
Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes
Oddballs
The Redeem Team
Derry Girls season 3
Glitch
October 11
The Cage
October 12
Easy-Bake Battle: The Home Cooking Competition
Belascoarán, PI
October 13
Someone Borrowed
Dead End: Paranormal Park season 2
The Playlist
October 14
Everything Calls for Salvation
The Curse of Bridge Hollow
Holy Family
October 18
Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy
Somebody Feed Phil season 6
Unsolved Mysteries vol. 3
LiSA Another Great Day
October 19
Love is Blind season 3
The School of Good and Evil
October 21
Descendant
From Scratch
Barbarians
October 25
Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune
October 26
Robbing Mussolini
The Good Nurse
October 27
Romantic Killer
Daniel Spellbound
October 28
Big Mouth season 6
Drink Masters
Wendell & Wild
All Quiet on the Western Front
What will you be watching on Netflix in October? Share your picks in the comments!