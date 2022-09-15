Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

New Netflix Movies and Shows Coming This October

Published

The Good Nurse, The Good Nurse Release Date, The Good Nurse Plot
Image Credit: Netflix

After a slower September, there will be new Netflix movies and a whole genre of new shows in October. October will be jam-packed with new release series you won’t want to miss, such as The Midnight Club, Cabinet of Curiosities, and From Scratch.

In October, there are plenty of binge-worthy movies to watch. Such as Luckiest Girl Alive, The School for Good and Evil, and The Good Nurse are just a few of the films to watch in October.

Netflix New Release October 2022

October 1

Land of the Lost (2009)
Mr & Mrs. Smith
Walking Tall
October 2
Rush Hour
Rush Hour 3
Call Me By Your Name
City Slickers
Forever Queens

October 3

Jexi
Chip and Potato season 4

October 4

Hasan Minhaj: The King’s Jester

October 5

Bling Empire season 3
Mr. Harrigan’s Phone
Nailed It! season 7
Jumping from High Places

October 7

Luckiest Girl Alive, Luckiest Girl Alive Release Date, Luckiest Girl Alive cast
Image Credit: Netflix

Luckiest Girl Alive
The Midnight Club
Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes
Oddballs
The Redeem Team
Derry Girls season 3
Glitch

October 11

The Cage

October 12

Easy-Bake Battle: The Home Cooking Competition
Belascoarán, PI

October 13

Someone Borrowed
Dead End: Paranormal Park season 2
The Playlist

October 14

Everything Calls for Salvation

The Curse Of Bridge Hollow
Image Credit: Netflix

The Curse of Bridge Hollow
Holy Family

October 18

Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy
Somebody Feed Phil season 6
Unsolved Mysteries vol. 3
LiSA Another Great Day

October 19

Love is Blind season 3
The School of Good and Evil

October 21

Descendant
From Scratch
Barbarians

October 25

Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune

October 26

Robbing Mussolini

The Good Nurse, The Good Nurse Release Date, The Good Nurse Plot
Image Credit: Netflix

The Good Nurse

October 27

Romantic Killer
Daniel Spellbound

October 28

Big Mouth season 6
Drink Masters
Wendell & Wild
All Quiet on the Western Front

What will you be watching on Netflix in October? Share your picks in the comments!

In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Riverdale, Camila Mendes , Camila Mendes best movies, Camila Mendes best shows Riverdale, Camila Mendes , Camila Mendes best movies, Camila Mendes best shows

Entertainment

Best Camila Mendes Movies and Shows (And Where to Watch Them)

Camila Mendes is an accomplished actress, although she may be best known for her role as Veronica Lodge in The CW series Riverdale. She...

2 mins ago
Vampire Academy, Vampire Academy cast, Vampire Academy plot Vampire Academy, Vampire Academy cast, Vampire Academy plot

Entertainment

Where to Watch ‘Vampire Academy’

A new TV series based on “The Vampire Academy” books will be coming to television soon. Where can you watch it? Is the series...

6 hours ago
Professionals cast, Professionals plot, Professionals Professionals cast, Professionals plot, Professionals

Entertainment

‘Professionals’ Full Cast List, Plot, and CW Release Date & Time

Supernatural is coming back on Tuesday next week, which means that Professionals is premiering on the CW on Tuesday, October 4, at 9 pm....

6 hours ago
Walker season 3, Walker season 3 cast, Walker season 3 plot Walker season 3, Walker season 3 cast, Walker season 3 plot

Entertainment

‘Walker’ Season 3 Full Cast List, Plot, Release Date, And More

Walker season 3 is almost here! The upcoming season of the hit show starring Jared Padalecki has been a major draw for The CW...

6 hours ago
Fate: The Winx Saga, Fate: The Winx Saga cast, Fate: The Winx Saga plot Fate: The Winx Saga, Fate: The Winx Saga cast, Fate: The Winx Saga plot

Entertainment

‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ Star Sadie Soverall’s Age, Height, Instagram Handle, And Roles

With her role in the Netflix series Fate: The Winx Saga, Sadie Soverall is one of several talented actresses on the show returning for...

6 hours ago
Maya Hawke, Maya Hawke plot, Maya Hawke cast Maya Hawke, Maya Hawke plot, Maya Hawke cast

Entertainment

Best Maya Hawke Movies and TV Shows (And Where to Watch Them)

If you haven’t caught the Maya Hawke train yet, consider this your last call because this train is moving very quickly! Her father, Ethan...

6 hours ago
Joe Keery, Joe Keery stranger things Joe Keery, Joe Keery stranger things

Entertainment

Maya Hawke Says She Would ‘Love’ to Do a Spin-off Series with Joe Keery

Stranger Things season 5 is still a long way off, primarily because the final season is still being written. There are plenty of stars...

6 hours ago
Heartbreak High, Heartbreak High cast, Heartbreak High plot Heartbreak High, Heartbreak High cast, Heartbreak High plot

Entertainment

‘Heartbreak High’ Parents Guide: What is the Age Rating for Netflix’s Drama Series?

Heartbreak High is finally streaming on Netflix. It’s a reboot of the popular ‘90s Australian drama series of the same name. Like the original...

6 hours ago
The Curse Of Bridge Hollow The Curse Of Bridge Hollow

Entertainment

‘The Curse of Bridge Hollow’ Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and More

Netflix just released the first look at an upcoming family comedy starring Stranger Things actress Priah Ferguson and Marlon Wayans. The father and the...

6 hours ago
Do Revenge, Do Revenge cast, Do Revenge actors bio Do Revenge, Do Revenge cast, Do Revenge actors bio

Entertainment

‘Do Revenge’ Star Austin Abrams Bio, Instagram, Role, And More

Good news for the fans of Austin Abrams, as the actor is about to star as Max in the Netflix film, Do Revenge. Austin...

1 day ago
Family Law, Family Law cast, Family Law plot Family Law, Family Law cast, Family Law plot

Entertainment

The CW’s ‘Family Law’ Plot, Cast, Trailer, And More

The series Family Law starring Jewel Staite and Victor Garber as a father-daughter duo is a part of the network’s acquisition roster. Staite stars...

1 day ago
Do Revenge star Maia Reficco, Do Revenge, Do Revenge cast Do Revenge star Maia Reficco, Do Revenge, Do Revenge cast

Entertainment

‘Do Revenge’ Star Maia Reficco’s Bio, Instagram, Other Roles, And More

Maia Reficco from Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin plays the popular high school teen Montana in this upcoming teen comedy film Do Revenge. The...

1 day ago