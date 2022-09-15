New Netflix Movies and Shows Coming This October

After a slower September, there will be new Netflix movies and a whole genre of new shows in October. October will be jam-packed with new release series you won’t want to miss, such as The Midnight Club, Cabinet of Curiosities, and From Scratch.

In October, there are plenty of binge-worthy movies to watch. Such as Luckiest Girl Alive, The School for Good and Evil, and The Good Nurse are just a few of the films to watch in October.

Netflix New Release October 2022

October 1

Land of the Lost (2009)

Mr & Mrs. Smith

Walking Tall

October 2

Rush Hour

Rush Hour 3

Call Me By Your Name

City Slickers

Forever Queens

October 3

Jexi

Chip and Potato season 4

October 4

Hasan Minhaj: The King’s Jester

October 5

Bling Empire season 3

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone

Nailed It! season 7

Jumping from High Places

October 7

Image Credit: Netflix

Luckiest Girl Alive

The Midnight Club

Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes

Oddballs

The Redeem Team

Derry Girls season 3

Glitch

October 11

The Cage

October 12

Easy-Bake Battle: The Home Cooking Competition

Belascoarán, PI

October 13

Someone Borrowed

Dead End: Paranormal Park season 2

The Playlist

October 14

Everything Calls for Salvation

Image Credit: Netflix

The Curse of Bridge Hollow

Holy Family

October 18

Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy

Somebody Feed Phil season 6

Unsolved Mysteries vol. 3

LiSA Another Great Day

October 19

Love is Blind season 3

The School of Good and Evil

October 21

Descendant

From Scratch

Barbarians

October 25

Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune

October 26

Robbing Mussolini

Image Credit: Netflix

The Good Nurse

October 27

Romantic Killer

Daniel Spellbound

October 28

Big Mouth season 6

Drink Masters

Wendell & Wild

All Quiet on the Western Front

