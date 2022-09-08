Netflix’s Unsolved Mysteries Volume 3 is Coming This Halloween

Netflix is helping to bring back a true crime classic this October, with Unsolved Mysteries. After an absence of two years, Unsolved Mysteries volume three will air on Netflix as one of the episodes in a unique three-week event.

Netflix is trying to strengthen its October Halloween seasonal lineup by airing an event and Guillermo del Toro’s horror series Cabinet of Curiosities. Whereas Netflix usually releases all episodes simultaneously, they will air two per day between October 25th and 28th.

Unsolved Mysteries volume 3 will consist of six episodes, split up across three nights: November 1, October 25, and October 18. We can safely assume two episodes will air weekly on those selected dates.

Netflix has not yet revealed what cases would be covered in the third volume. The first two volumes had a variety of topics, and the subsequent addition will be no exception to this with an eclectic range of possibilities.

The original Unsolved Mysteries started in 1987 and ran for more than 550 episodes before ending in 2010, and Netflix revived the show a decade later. Throughout the first run, the front left virtually no topic new, spiritual encounters, tackling cryptozoology, and so much more.

For further updates on Unsolved Mysteries volume 3, Please stay tuned.