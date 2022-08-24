Netflix’s Head of Drama Says ‘Virgin River’ Could Continue Beyond Season 5 if Viewings Figures Keep Up

As we all know that Virgin River is a great success for Netflix. But it is not on the Squid Game or Stranger Things level of success, but Virgin River, a hit romantic drama based on the series of novels by Robyn Carr, has carved out its niche.

In July 2022, Virgin River season 4 premiered to huge viewership figures in line with its previous blockbuster season the summer before. Thankfully, The Streaming Platform had already renewed Virgin River for a fifth season.

Ahead of Virgin River season 5’s release next year, Jinny Howe, the head of drama at Netflix, spoke with Deadline about the streamer’s slate of hit and upcoming series, including the future of everyone’s favourite small-town drama.

Will there be another season of Virgin River?

Yes, there will be another season of the series following its fourth season. As mentioned above, season 5 has already started filming and is set to release in 2023. However, the series’ fate beyond season 5 hasn’t been announced yet, and that doesn’t mean fans should start worrying.

Here’s what Howe told Deadline about the future of the series:

“I think we definitely see more longevity and growth with the show. As long as the audience asks for it and shows up — and I think we see with season 4 that the fandom is very strong and growing in many places as well — it feels like based on what we’re seeing with season 4 and the anticipation for season 5 that there is a lot more storytelling to offer us. It will be exciting to see which characters continue to break out and audiences crave more of; we’re paying very close attention, understanding that this is a really rich universe of characters and that people can’t seem to get enough, myself included. So I think as long as that continues to be the case — which we’re very hopeful for — you can rest assured that there will be more Virgin River. “