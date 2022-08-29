Connect with us

Netflix’s Blockbuster comedy series gets a November 2022 release date

Netflix new series
Image Credit: Netflix

Netflix’s upcoming work comedy series, starring Melissa Fumero from Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Randall Park from Fresh Off The Boat, will arrive on Netflix in November 2022.

The other familiar cast members include-

Tyler Alvarez From Never Have I Ever as Carlos Herrera,
Madeleine Arthur from To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before as Hannah Hadman,
Olga Merediz from Orange Is the New Black as Connie Serrano,
JB Smoove from Curb Your Enthusiasm as Percy Scott, and
Kamaia Fairburn From Holly Hobbie as Kayla Scott.


Ricardo Hubbs/Netflix

The single-camera sitcom will have a ten-episode first season. The first season will be released on Netflix on Thursday, November 3rd, 2022, at 12:00 A.M. PT / 03:00 A.M. ET. Vanessa Ramos is responsible for the creation of this film. David Caspe and Jackie Clarke are involved as writers/executive producers.

This Blockbuster is based on Timmy Yoon (Randall Park), an “analogue dreamer living in a 5G world,”. When he realizes that he is “operating the last Blockbuster Video” store in America, he tries to stay relevant and struggles to keep the doors of the DVD and video store open. He reminds the local community that they “provide something big corporations can’t: human connection.”

Sadly, it’s still too early for a trailer for the upcoming sitcom. Hence, the fans will have to wait for the series to arrive for a while now.

