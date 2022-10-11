Netflix reveals what actor is playing Uncle Fester in the new Wednesday series

During the New York Comic Con, Netflix debuted a full-length trailer for the upcoming show. They also revealed that actor Jim Carrey would play the role of Uncle Fester!

A false rumor was circulating on the internet that Johnny Depp had secretly been cast in the role due to his previous relationship with Tim Burton. But it’s been confirmed that this rumor is not true.

Saturday Night Live veteran Fred Armisen will instead play the role of the creepy, hairless fan-favorite character!

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Fred Armisen is a skilled actor, comedian, writer, and producer who has appeared in many well-known comedy shows and movies. Fred was most recently seen in films such as Clerks III, Spin Me Round, and The Bubble. He also starred in What We Do In the Shadows, and Our Flag Means Death episodes.

Fred Armisen is to play Uncle Fester on Wednesday

Armisen joins the ranks of many actors who have played Uncle Fester over the years, including Christopher Lloyd, perhaps most famously. He’s also been played by Patrick Thomas, Brad Oscar, Michael Roberds, Russell Dykstra, Kevin Chamberlin, Dawson Russo, and Jackie Coogan.

Besides Armisen, Wednesday’s cast includes Jenna Ortega, Percy Hynes White, Christina Ricci, Hunter Doohan, Luis Guzmán, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Gwendoline Christie, Naomi J Ogawa, Jamie McShane, Riki Lindhome, Emma Myers, Georgie Farmer, Moosa Mostafa, and more.