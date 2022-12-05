Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Netflix Originals Arriving in January 2023 [Full List]

Avatar photo

Published

The Pale Blue Eye, The Pale Blue Eye plot, The Pale Blue Eye cast, The Pale Blue Eye Netflix
Image Credit: Netflix

Hey Folks, Welcome to a preview of the Netflix Originals coming to Netflix in the first month of 2023. Below we have provided the complete list.

English Language Netflix Originals Coming in January 2023

Kaleidoscope

Netflix Release Date: January 1st

Ginny & Georgia (Season 2)

Netflix Release Date: January 5th

The Pale Blue Eye

Netflix

Netflix Release Date: January 6th

Vikings: Valhalla (Season 2)

Netflix Release Date: January 12th

That ’90s Show

That ’90s Show, That ’90s Show plot, That ’90s Show cast, That ’90s Show review
Netflix

Netflix Release Date: January 19th

Bling Empire: New York

Netflix Release Date: January 20th

Kings of Jo’Burg

Netflix Release Date: January 27th

Lockwood & Co

Netflix Release Date: January 27th

Non-English Language Netflix Originals Coming in January 2023

The Way of the Househusband (Season 2)

Netflix Release Date: January 1st

The Lying Life of Adults

Netflix Release Date: January 4th (date subject to change)

Woman of the Dead

Netflix Release Date: January 5th (date subject to change)

Noise

Netflix

Netflix Release Date: January 11th

The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House

Netflix Release Date: January 12th

Sky Rojo (Season 3)

Netflix Release Date: January 13th

Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre (Season 1)

Netflix Release Date: January 19th

Represent / En Place (Season 1)

Netflix Release Date: January 20th

Shahmaran

Netflix Release Date: January 20th

Physical: 100

Physical-100, Physical-100 plot, Physical-100 cast
Netflix

Netflix Release Date: January 24th

Against the Ropes / Contra las cuerdas

Netflix Release Date: January 25th

The Snow Girl / La Chica de Nieve (Season 1)

Netflix Release Date: January 27th

Other January 2023 Releases On Netflix

Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld (2023)

In this article:, , , ,
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Mud Mountain Haulers Season 2, Mud Mountain Haulers, Mud Mountain Haulers new season Mud Mountain Haulers Season 2, Mud Mountain Haulers, Mud Mountain Haulers new season

Entertainment

‘Mud Mountain Haulers’ Season 2, Episode 6: Release Date and Where to Watch

This show is a documentary series that showcases the lives of workers who relentlessly perform their duties against all odds. It mainly shows Craig...

21 mins ago
The Swimmers, The Swimmers plot, The Swimmers cast The Swimmers, The Swimmers plot, The Swimmers cast

Entertainment

‘The Swimmers’ on Netflix: Release Date, Plot, Cast, Official Trailer, and More

The Swimmers was released on November 23 on Netflix. This movie tells the inspiring true story of sister Sara Yusra Mardini who fled war-torn...

26 mins ago
A Royal Corgi Christmas, A Royal Corgi Christmas plot, A Royal Corgi Christmas hallmark A Royal Corgi Christmas, A Royal Corgi Christmas plot, A Royal Corgi Christmas hallmark

Entertainment

Where is Hallmark’s ‘A Royal Corgi Christmas’ Filmed? (Filming Locations)

Hallmark is dropping another romantic comedy to make your holidays more enticing and enjoyable. The movie is set in the Christmas season and follows...

38 mins ago
Firefly Lane season 2, Firefly LaneFirefly Lane season 2 release date, Firefly Lane season 2, Firefly LaneFirefly Lane season 2 release date,

Entertainment

‘Firefly Lane’ Season 2, Part 2: Release Date Rumored for Summer 2023

Part 1 of Firefly Lane season 2 premiered on Netflix in December 2022, and people immediately tuned in to see the continuation of Tully...

39 mins ago
Firefly Lane season 2, Firefly Lane, Firefly Lane season 2 part 1 Firefly Lane season 2, Firefly Lane, Firefly Lane season 2 part 1

Entertainment

‘Firefly Lane’ Season 3: Will There Be Another Season? Here’s Everything We Know

Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke have returned as Tully Hart and Kate Mularkey in Firefly Lane season 2, part 1, and everyone seems to...

39 mins ago
Firefly Lane season 2, Firefly Lane, Firefly Lane new season Firefly Lane season 2, Firefly Lane, Firefly Lane new season

Entertainment

‘Firefly Lane’ Season 2, Part 1: Does Sean Finally Tell His Parents He’s Gay? (Spoilers)

When Sean came out to his wife Julia, he was kicked out of the house and started living in Kate‘s basement. During this ”...

40 mins ago
Firefly Lane, Firefly Lane plot, Firefly Lane cast Firefly Lane, Firefly Lane plot, Firefly Lane cast

Entertainment

What Years Does ‘Firefly Lane’ Season 2, Part 1 Take Place In?

The story of Firefly Lane is mainly set in the 1970s, the 1980s, and the 2000s. Skovbye and Curtis depicts the role of Tully...

40 mins ago
The Umbrella Academy season 4, The Umbrella Academy, The Umbrella Academy cast The Umbrella Academy season 4, The Umbrella Academy, The Umbrella Academy cast

Entertainment

‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 4: Everything We Know So Far About the Final Season

The Fourth season of the Umbrella Academy is going to be the last. Netflix has confirmed that The Umbrella Academy season 4 is going...

40 mins ago
CMA Country Christmas 2022 Episode 1, CMA Country Christmas 2022, CMA Country Christmas CMA Country Christmas 2022 Episode 1, CMA Country Christmas 2022, CMA Country Christmas

Entertainment

CMA Country Christmas 2022 Episode 1: ABC and Hulu Release Dates

CMA Country Christmas is the production of the Country Music Association. The show began in 2010 and rings annually in the holiday season with...

3 hours ago
Damian Lewis, Damian Lewis plot, Damian Lewis review Damian Lewis, Damian Lewis plot, Damian Lewis review

Entertainment

‘Billions’: The Reason Why Damian Lewis Left the Drama-Thriller Series After 5 Seasons

Billions is a drama television series set in large financial centres, notably New York and Connecticut. The show premiered on January 17, 2016, and...

3 hours ago
Siesta Key Season 5 Episode 6, Siesta Key Season 5, Siesta Key new season Siesta Key Season 5 Episode 6, Siesta Key Season 5, Siesta Key new season

Entertainment

‘Siesta Key’ Season 5 Episode 6 Release Date (Where to Watch)

Siesta Key is MTV’s reality television series inspired by the early 2000s Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County. The show follows four friends living...

3 hours ago
Long Lost Christmas, Long Lost Christmas plot, Long Lost Christmas filming location Long Lost Christmas, Long Lost Christmas plot, Long Lost Christmas filming location

Entertainment

Where was ‘Long Lost Christmas’ Filmed? (All Locations Revealed)

Long Lost Christmas is Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ latest project which made its debut on November 19, 2022. Michael Robison directs the movie. It...

3 hours ago