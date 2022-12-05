Netflix Originals Arriving in January 2023 [Full List]

Hey Folks, Welcome to a preview of the Netflix Originals coming to Netflix in the first month of 2023. Below we have provided the complete list.
English Language Netflix Originals Coming in January 2023
Kaleidoscope
Netflix Release Date: January 1st
Ginny & Georgia (Season 2)
Netflix Release Date: January 5th
The Pale Blue Eye
Netflix Release Date: January 6th
Vikings: Valhalla (Season 2)
Netflix Release Date: January 12th
That ’90s Show
Netflix Release Date: January 19th
Bling Empire: New York
Netflix Release Date: January 20th
Kings of Jo’Burg
Netflix Release Date: January 27th
Lockwood & Co
Netflix Release Date: January 27th
Non-English Language Netflix Originals Coming in January 2023
The Way of the Househusband (Season 2)
Netflix Release Date: January 1st
The Lying Life of Adults
Netflix Release Date: January 4th (date subject to change)
Woman of the Dead
Netflix Release Date: January 5th (date subject to change)
Noise
Netflix Release Date: January 11th
The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House
Netflix Release Date: January 12th
Sky Rojo (Season 3)
Netflix Release Date: January 13th
Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre (Season 1)
Netflix Release Date: January 19th
Represent / En Place (Season 1)
Netflix Release Date: January 20th
Shahmaran
Netflix Release Date: January 20th
Physical: 100
Netflix Release Date: January 24th
Against the Ropes / Contra las cuerdas
Netflix Release Date: January 25th
The Snow Girl / La Chica de Nieve (Season 1)
Netflix Release Date: January 27th
Other January 2023 Releases On Netflix
Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld (2023)