Netflix Is Removing Gotham In September 2022

It has been quite a while since Gotham left our screens with the arrival of the fifth and final season. The show was aired back in 2019 on Netflix. All regions of Netflix are about to see the show removed by next year, and the US is the next to see the series get removed in September 2022.

Bruno Heller created the series ‘Gotham’. The Batman prequel series mainly followed James Gordon as he got promoted through the ranks of Gotham PD. The series shows us some of the villains’ origin stories who would later face the caped crusader.

The series was aired on Fox in the United States, although Warner Bros. Television produced it.

Netflix bought its global streaming rights, where they’ve been exclusive in most regions since 2015. However, that’s going to end soon.

According to the reports, Gotham will leave Netflix in September 2022. The fact that it, like the UK, aligns three years after the final season was added.

The fifth and final season was added to the series on September 30th, 2019. Gotham will completely leave Netflix US on September 30th, 2022.

According to Unogs, the series is currently streaming in most regions worldwide.

However, in all instances, the subscribers can expect the show to have departed all regions by the end of 2023.