Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Netflix Are Reportedly Working on a Aaron Hernandez Limited Series with Jon Bernthal

Avatar photo

Published

Aaron Hernandez, Aaron Hernandez Netflix, Netflix
Image Credit: Netflix

When Netflix’s new limited series starring Evan Peters on convicted killer Jeffrey Dahmer arrived on September 21, no one could have predicted the success it would enjoy.

In the first week, Dahmer amassed 196 million hours of viewership. In the second week, they pulled in 299.8 million hours of viewership, making this the second most-watched English-language series in a week next to Stranger Things 4.

Following a successful first season, many viewers have been eager to find out what Ryan Murphy’s next true story will be.

When rumours began that Netflix is developing a limited series about the life of Aaron Hernandez starring Jon Bernthal, the internet went into a frenzy. But do these rumours have any truth behind them?

Is an Aaron Hernandez series starring Jon Bernthal coming to Netflix?

Unfortunately, Netflix is not currently developing a project based on the life of Aaron Hernandez, so we don’t know if Jon Bernthal will play him in it. The confusion might have started when someone posted that he was tapped to star as the former NFL star on the fake account.

Netflix is not currently working on a series starring Aaron Hernandez, but Ryan Murphy, who will most likely be focusing on his story, has announced that he’s going to make a series.

In this article:, , ,
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

That ’90s Show, That ’90s Show plot, That ’90s Show cast, That ’90s Show review That ’90s Show, That ’90s Show plot, That ’90s Show cast, That ’90s Show review

Entertainment

‘That ‘90s Show’ Release Updates: When Could The ‘That ‘70s Show’ Spinoff Arrive On Netflix?

We’re quickly approaching the end of 2022, and it’s making us more and more anxious about the possibility of That ’90s Show coming out...

6 mins ago
Eddie Redmayne, Eddie Redmayne Netflix,Eddie Redmayne the good nurse Eddie Redmayne, Eddie Redmayne Netflix,Eddie Redmayne the good nurse

Entertainment

Best Eddie Redmayne Movies Streaming on Netflix Right Now

We’re close to demanding Netflix to add more of Eddie Redmayne’s best movies on its streaming service. (Their failure to add The Yellow Handkerchief...

10 mins ago
The Conjuring, The Conjuring 2, The Conjuring Netflix, Netflix The Conjuring, The Conjuring 2, The Conjuring Netflix, Netflix

Entertainment

‘The Conjuring’ Movies: Are They Available to Watch on Netflix?

Plenty of horror movies will get you in the Halloween spirit. But if you’re looking for one of the best, we recommend The Conjuring....

15 mins ago
elite, elite season 7, elite new season, elite Netflix elite, elite season 7, elite new season, elite Netflix

Entertainment

‘Elite’ Season 7: Filming Update, Expected Release Date, Cast, and More

This week, Netflix dropped a short video that revealed their new season of “Elite” is set to premiere on October 25, and the show’s...

18 mins ago
The Good Nurse, The Good Nurse Release Date, The Good Nurse Plot, The Good Nurse cast The Good Nurse, The Good Nurse Release Date, The Good Nurse Plot, The Good Nurse cast

Entertainment

Netflix’s ‘The Good Nurse’: What Drugs Did Charles Cullen Use to Kill His Patients?

Watch The Good Nurse on Netflix if you want a thrilling movie experience. This movie tells the true story of nurse Charles Cullen, who...

21 mins ago
The Upshaws, The Upshaws cast, The Upshaws plot, The Upshaws Netflix The Upshaws, The Upshaws cast, The Upshaws plot, The Upshaws Netflix

Entertainment

Netflix Confirms Sitcom ‘The Upshaws’ Will Return for a Third Season

Netflix has announced that the hilarious sitcom “The Upshaws,” starring comedian Wanda Sykes, will be returning for two more seasons! The upcoming third season...

27 mins ago
The Lying Life of Adults, The Lying Life of Adults cast, The Lying Life of Adults plot, The Lying Life of Adults Netflix The Lying Life of Adults, The Lying Life of Adults cast, The Lying Life of Adults plot, The Lying Life of Adults Netflix

Entertainment

‘Lying Life of Adults’ Release Date, Cast, Synopsis and Everything Else We Know

What’s coming next to Netflix next year? A new European drama called The Lying Life of Adults. It’s based on the book by Elena...

21 hours ago
The Good Nurse, The Good Nurse Release Date, The Good Nurse Plot, The Good Nurse cast The Good Nurse, The Good Nurse Release Date, The Good Nurse Plot, The Good Nurse cast

Entertainment

‘The Good Nurse’: How was Charles Cullen Finally Caught?

After being released in select theaters on October 19, The Good Nurse finally arrives on Netflix on October 26, and subscribers are ready to...

21 hours ago
The Good Nurse, The Good Nurse cast, The Good Nurse plot, The Good Nurse trailer, The Good Nurse Netflix The Good Nurse, The Good Nurse cast, The Good Nurse plot, The Good Nurse trailer, The Good Nurse Netflix

Entertainment

‘The Good Nurse’: Is Parkfield Memorial Hospital a Real Place?

The Good Nurse is now streaming on Netflix. This film covers the true story of Amy Loughren, a nurse who assisted police in catching...

21 hours ago
Cabinet of Curiosities, Cabinet of Curiosities trailer, Cabinet of Curiosities cast, Cabinet of Curiosities plot Cabinet of Curiosities, Cabinet of Curiosities trailer, Cabinet of Curiosities cast, Cabinet of Curiosities plot

Entertainment

Who’s in Guillermo Del Toro’s ‘Cabinet of Curiosities’? [Full Cast List]

You’re probably wondering who’s in the cast of the new Guillermo Del Toro TV show, Cabinet of Curiosities. As always, we’ve got you covered:...

21 hours ago
Jessica Chastain, Jessica Chastain movies, Jessica Chastain Netflix Jessica Chastain, Jessica Chastain movies, Jessica Chastain Netflix

Entertainment

5 Best Jessica Chastain Movies Streaming on Netflix Right Now

Jessica Chastain is a remarkable individual who always performs at her best, no matter what project she’s working on. This actress has a wide...

21 hours ago
Blockbuster, Blockbuster Netflix, netflix Blockbuster, Blockbuster Netflix, netflix

Entertainment

‘Blockbuster’ by Netflix: Where is the Last Blockbuster Video Store?

Get ready because there’s nothing on your calendar on Nov. 3 except for the new Netflix comedy series, Blockbuster. They have ten 30-minute episodes,...

21 hours ago