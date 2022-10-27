Netflix Are Reportedly Working on a Aaron Hernandez Limited Series with Jon Bernthal

When Netflix’s new limited series starring Evan Peters on convicted killer Jeffrey Dahmer arrived on September 21, no one could have predicted the success it would enjoy.

In the first week, Dahmer amassed 196 million hours of viewership. In the second week, they pulled in 299.8 million hours of viewership, making this the second most-watched English-language series in a week next to Stranger Things 4.

Following a successful first season, many viewers have been eager to find out what Ryan Murphy’s next true story will be.

When rumours began that Netflix is developing a limited series about the life of Aaron Hernandez starring Jon Bernthal, the internet went into a frenzy. But do these rumours have any truth behind them?

Is an Aaron Hernandez series starring Jon Bernthal coming to Netflix?

Unfortunately, Netflix is not currently developing a project based on the life of Aaron Hernandez, so we don’t know if Jon Bernthal will play him in it. The confusion might have started when someone posted that he was tapped to star as the former NFL star on the fake account.

Netflix is not currently working on a series starring Aaron Hernandez, but Ryan Murphy, who will most likely be focusing on his story, has announced that he’s going to make a series.