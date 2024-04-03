Netflix Airs Final Season of LGBTQ+ Show Young Royals

After the heart-dropping cliffhanger of Season 2, the final season that fans have been waiting for has finally premiered. The cast of Young Royals now part ways after leaving their final impressions on the audience.

On March 11, Netflix aired the third and final season of its popular queer Swedish show, Young Royals. The show had a successful run and has become a major piece of queer media. This beloved coming-of-age teen drama wasn’t afraid to show how complex teenage romance is.

First airing in July 2021, Young Royals quickly became popular as a hot summer watch. The show became a heavy alternative to the lighthearted Heartstopper, which was released the following year. Following the Crown Prince of Sweden and a working-class boy he meets at his new boarding school, Young Royals portrays the web of teenage romance and responsibilities.

The final season consisted of six new episodes. However, the series finale aired the following week on March 18. Within this week, audiences had time to rewatch past seasons and view the new episodes for the first time. The cast kept spirits high by interacting with fans on Twitter since they were just as excited for fans to see the effort and dedication they had put into their work.

Soooooo what do y’all think about the episodes???? Alive???? — O M A R (@OmarRudberg) March 11, 2024

Over its lifetime, Young Royals acquired a loving fanbase that regularly interacted with the cast. Since many of the viewers were nearly the same age as the actors, it was easy for the audience to relate to them. The main couple, Simon and Wilhelm, provide two different sides of being a queer person. This opened up a world of ways for audiences to relate to the boys, as well as the many other crucial characters.

Simon and Wilhelm at a party. Credit: Netflix/Johan Paulin

Queer Representation in Media

The show was consistently compared to a novel, later turned into a film titled Red, White, and Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston. This did not come as a shock since the novel followed the Prince of England and the son of the United States president. This story, paired with Heartstopper and Young Royals, has created a powerhouse of queer representation in media.

Through Young Royals, the cast made it clear that they wanted to portray a message of being yourself and loving who you want. The actors became advocates for the LGBTQ+ community with their new following.

In a Netflix Fan Q&A, Edvin Ryding stated, “No matter what situation you’re in, no matter what traditions or history you come from, it’s always okay to love whoever you want and be whoever you want to be.” The actor has continuously shown his support for queer fans by standing up for them and being outspoken.

“I want them to know everything that they do is a testament to how love will always win,” Ryding said in an interview with The Daily Beast. Supportive celebrities provide a safe space for queer fans. According to recent research, more than one in five Gen Z adults are LGBTQ+. Representation is more important than ever.

What Success Means

A successful show is always a top goal of the cast and filming crew. Many have different views on “success,” but when reviewing the ratings on Young Royals, it becomes apparent that this show is one.

It received thousands of reviews on Rotten Tomatoes. Throughout all of these reviews, the show ended up with a whopping 95% positive average review. Furthermore, out of more than 43,000 reviews on IMDb, the show received an 8.2/10 rating. These percentages are highly above average, especially for a show with no prior media or popular cast.

This consistent success does not stop at just ratings. During its second season, Young Royals became the third-most streamed non-English language series on Netflix worldwide. It also reached the fifth-most streamed in this category during the initial week of the season three premiere.

From the 1.6 million views on season three to trending on Twitter, it is without a doubt that the Young Royals “fandom” is strong and devoted. Fans traveled from around the world to attend the in-person Netflix premiere. At this event, the host revealed that over 60,000 fans had fulfilled the survey for a chance to attend.

The cast at a live Q&A after the final premiere. Credit: Netflix

The cast of Young Royals has always done their best to show their appreciation toward their fans. The combination of their hard work and the audience’s committed love allowed for the show’s success. They are still constantly shocked by how much the show’s popularity and audience have grown.

Final Thoughts

Young Royals was one of the few shows that was able to end on its own terms. Many queer shows running at the same time were canceled for one reason or another. Luckily, it powered through and kept up its success. During a live fan Q&A, Omar Rudberg expressed his appreciation for this, “We weren’t sure if we would do multiple seasons, so to be here today, three years later, it’s such a huge deal. It’s an honor,” he said.

Though the cast was excited for the show’s success, some tears were still shed. The cast and crew had become a tight-knit family throughout filming for the past few years. “To not have the amazing privilege to work with these amazing people every day, I’m going to miss that a lot,” Ryding spoke, wiping away his tears. “This family right here, it’s never-ending, and it’s always growing, and it’s beautiful,” he said. The cast and fans have created an amazing community for queer people and allies; A family was born from that community.

Now that the show has ended, the cast will move on to new projects. However, their memories of filming Young Royals will remain in their hearts. The show created relationships and opportunities for the cast, crew, and audiences alike. The impact of Young Royals will carry on as history to this queer generation.