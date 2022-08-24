‘Nancy Drew’ Season 4: New Season Release Update [August 2022]

Nancy Drew has been confirmed for a fourth season. The show is now a part of The CW‘s retooling effort. It focuses on titles with big draws and a massive presence in the media.

Despite this, the network’s viewers weren’t surprised by Nancy Drew‘s early renewal. For the ones unaware of its vocal fandom that’s been growing every Season, the renewal over popular titles like Batwoman and Legends of Tomorrow was undoubtedly a shock. However, with its constant storytelling and significance as generational IP, the series made its way into The CW’s more scaled-down roster.

Unfortunately, the fans won’t be able to reunite with Nancy and the rest of the Drew Crew this fall. The fourth Season will not be making its premiere until 2023.

However, there is also some good news. The cast and crew are already hard at work for the fourth season, and the stars and team behind the series have been posting non-spoiler teasers since season 4 started its production.

Unfortunately, Nancy Drew‘s fourth Season has no official premiere date yet. But still, it can be said that the series will likely debut between January and March 2023.