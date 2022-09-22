Connect with us

‘Nailed It!’ Season 7 Release Date, Synopsis, Official Trailer, And More

Image Credit: Netflix

Nailed It! season 7 will come out soon. You can’t stop watching Nailed It! season 6 because both good and terrible cakes were made in the first six seasons.

Last year, the Netflix food show delivered another great season of great entertainment, good vibes, and butchered desserts.

Release Date of Nailed It! Season 7

Netflix released the date for Nailed It! Season 7: The seventh season will premier on Friday, October 7th, and Nicole Byer’ll host it. This season will be a real treat with a Halloween theme and special appearances from other popular Netflix series.

Here’s the official synopsis for season 7 from Netflix:

“The Emmy-nominated series is back with a season full of tricks and treats as we celebrate Halloween. Featuring ghoulish surprises from some favorite Netflix shows – Umbrella Academy, Cobra Kai and The Witcher, the desserts are intentionally scary this time!”

How many episodes will be in Nailed It! season 7?

Although previous seasons of Nailed It! have contained either six, seven, or eight episodes, Netflix has stated that season 7 of Nailed It! will have only four episodes, and each episode will be about 45 minutes long.

Trailer of Nailed It!

For further updates, please stay tuned.

