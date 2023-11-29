Why Music Award Shows Matter

Whether it be the credit they give artists, the most infamous snubs, or the biggest controversies, awards can make or break an artist’s career. Award shows such as the Grammy’s are often very divisive but critics often regard them as the industry’s most prestigious prize. Either way, this article is all about the awards and why they matter!

This article is mainly going to explore mainstream awards for popular music. However, similar concepts are relevant when awarding anyone anything. Whether it be in other types of music, film, or even sport.

Why do we have awards?

Although often divisive, award shows form an important part of the music industry. There is obviously no definitive answer to the question posed; to some, they are metrics to measure ability or success, but to others, they are unnecessary and place an unfair judgment system on musicians. Either way, they shine a light on the music industry and generate hype for both those who work in the industry and those who avidly watch on.

Billie Eilish performing at the 2022 Grammys

For example, the Grammys are a much-needed spectacle and showcase of what has happened in the music industry that year. Regardless of the occasionally controversial nominations, they have long been a symbol of musical achievement. Some even regard them as the ultimate prize. They are longed for and sought after and even being nominated for one can affirm an artist’s reputation.

The 2024 Grammy Nominations were announced on the 10th of November and with that came a whole host of first-time nominees. Among these include R&B singer Coco Jones who received 5 nominations including Best New Artist and Ryan Gosling his performance of ‘I’m Just Ken’ from the motion picture ‘Barbie’. The latter proved a fan favourite from the film and also found its place on social media.

Snubs

As with any awards show, the Grammys do not come without their own controversies. The most famous in recent years is perhaps in 2020 when The Weeknd received no nominations for his album ‘After Hours’ which included his smash single ‘Blinding Lights’, the biggest song of 2019. Since then, Tesfaye has boycotted all future Grammys, regarding them as corrupt and not reflective of the industry.

The Weeknd’s smash hit ‘Blinding Lights’ controversially missed out on any nominations in 2019.

This could be indicative of a larger problem regarding the relationship between artists and the Grammys, and also award shows in general. Obviously, it is important that they appeal to their target audience, but it is arguably more important that they appeal to the artists they are awarding. Otherwise, big names such as Drake or The Weeknd do not perform or submit their names for entry, as is the case with the Grammys.

Other Awards

While the Grammys may be the awards that often dominate the industry, they are by no means the only music award shows that exist. In the UK, we have the Brit Awards that celebrate some of the best music released by British artists. However, there are a few less mainstream awards that celebrate artistry and have huge respect from artists and fans and artists alike.

For example, The Mercury Prize is awarded annually for the best album of the year as chosen by a panel of specialist judges. Albums are nominated purely on merit and don’t have to have been commercially lucrative, thus rewarding genuine artistry. For instance, this year’s prize winners were the London-based jazz group ‘The Ezra Collective’. So, while not incredibly mainstream, the exposure and money the award gained them provides a massive career boost.

The Ezra Collective won the 2023 Mercury Prize

Award shows such as The Mercury Prize or the Ivor Novello Awards are a genuinely important part of rewards and developing British musical talent. Thus, serving as a reminder of the importance of awards shows.

The Spectacle

Finally, award shows are spectacles. They are celebrations of the industry and champions of musical talent. Ultimately, helping to keep the music industry going. Whether that be through giving upcoming artists something to aspire to or providing a chance for the creative industries to showcase what they do best. Be it lighting designers or fashion companies, awards shows are a genuine celebration of creative talent.