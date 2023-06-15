Connect with us

Singer-Songwriter, Jesse Malin, Paralyzed From the Waist Down After Spinal Stroke

In a devastating turn of events, musician Jesse Malin recently suffered a spinal stroke, resulting in paralysis from the waist down.

Published

Jesse Malin
Glynnis Jones/Shutterstock

Former D Generation frontman and singer-songwriter Jesse Malin has bravely opened up about the rare spinal stroke that has left him paralyzed from the waist down. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Malin shared the details of his condition and the challenges he’s facing.

The ordeal began when Malin experienced a sudden burning pain in his lumbar region while dining at a restaurant in New York. He collapsed, and those around him rushed to his aid. Confused and unaware of what was happening to his body, Malin found himself in a state of uncertainty.

After being transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, Malin received the devastating confirmation of his paralysis. He is currently undergoing rehabilitation at NYU Hospital, where he undergoes rigorous physical therapy sessions three times a day. The process has been incredibly challenging for Malin, who describes it as the hardest six weeks of his life.

The medical reports have presented a difficult reality, and there are moments when fear and sadness overwhelm him. However, Malin remains determined and optimistic, telling himself that he can make a recovery and regain control of his body.

Unfortunately, the financial burden of long-term care looms over Malin. To alleviate this strain, a fundraising campaign has been launched through Sweet Relief, a charity that supports musicians facing physical and mental health challenges. The campaign aims to help cover Malin’s medical bills and expenses associated with his immediate and long-term care.

The organizers of the campaign acknowledge that Malin’s diagnosis is inoperable, but they remain hopeful. They emphasize that the road to recovery will be arduous, requiring a combination of traditional and alternative therapies. The outpouring of support from fans and the music community can provide much-needed relief to Malin during this trying time.

Jesse Malin’s story serves as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of health and the resilience of the human spirit. His determination to overcome this setback is inspiring, and the support he receives will play a crucial role in his journey toward recovery.

