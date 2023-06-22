Connect with us

Ohio AG Warns About Taylor Swift Concert Ticket Scams

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office has issued a warning to music fans, particularly those eager to attend Taylor Swift’s upcoming concerts
Published

Shutterstock

With summer concerts in full swing, it’s important for fans to be aware of scammers who are looking to take advantage of their excitement. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is specifically urging fans of Taylor Swift, who will be performing in Cincinnati, Ohio at the end of June, to be cautious when purchasing tickets.

Yost advises concertgoers, especially “Swifties,” to be skeptical of offers that seem too good to be true. Tickets for popular artists like Taylor Swift can often be expensive, and scammers may try to lure unsuspecting buyers with unrealistically low prices. It’s crucial to use reputable third-party resale sites and to do some research before providing any payment or personal information.

Furthermore, buyers should be cautious if sellers change their preferred form of payment suddenly. This could be a sign of a scam. Using a credit card for purchases can provide an additional layer of protection, as credit card companies often offer fraud protection services.

If someone believes they have been defrauded, it is important to report the details to the company used for payment immediately. In Ohio, consumers can report scams to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office through their website at www.OhioProtects.org or by calling 800-282-0515.

By staying vigilant and following these tips, concertgoers can help protect themselves from falling victim to ticket scams and enjoy their favorite artists’ performances with peace of mind.

