Oasis Announces New Deluxe Edition of ‘(What’s The Story) Morning Glory’?

Since Oasis disbanded in 2009, due to Noel and Liam Gallagher’s brotherly feud, Gallagher brothers began playing a sold-out reunion world tour and have released a sneak peak of the new deluxe edition of (What’s The Story) Morning Glory?. The deluxe will feature remastered songs, as well as five unplugged versions of the album hits.

On October 2, 1995, Oasis released their second studio album (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? featuring 12 songs ranging from sing-along tracks to edgy, grunge anthems. With 347,000 copies of the album sold during the first week, and 22 million copies sold collectively since the album was issued, Oasis quickly became one of the most influential bands in the UK. This growth in popularity became the driving force of the popular British cultural and music movement, Britpop.

(What’s The Story) Morning Glory? began climbing the charts and spent 10 weeks as the number one album on the UK Albums Chart. Today, (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? is UK’s fifth best-selling album of all time. The album contains numerous well-known songs including: “Champagne Supernova,” “Wonderwall,” and “Don’t Look Back in Anger”.

Disbandment of Oasis and Britpop’s civil war

With Oasis’s rise in popularity, the relationship between the Gallagher brothers became strained and public, leading to the breakup of Oasis. Even though the disbandment happened in 2009, due to an argument backstage before a show, the tension between the brothers accumulated from years of artistic differences and a rivalry between the siblings.

Blur cassette tape. Credit: Shutterstock

Oasis was not only battling conflicts within the band, but outside as well. Blur, a Britpop band formed in 1988, and Oasis became rivals due to different social classes, backgrounds, and artistic style. This civil war between two of Britpop’s most influential artists became incredibly popular within the media calling the feud “The Battle of Britpop”. The rivalry between the bands increased when Oasis’s song “Roll With It” and Blur’s song “Country House” were released on the same day.

There is no clear answer on which band ended up winning “The Battle of Britpop”. Blur sold more copies than Oasis winning the chart battle, but Oasis outshined Blur with their worldwide popularity. Many speculate “The Battle of Britpop” was a marketing strategy to gain media attention and boost the sales of their up and coming singles.

The (assumed) reasonings behind the long awaited Reunion Tour

There are many speculations throughout social media of why Noel and Liam Gallagher have finally settled their differences and reunited Oasis. In Oasis’s Instagram post, the caption reads, “The great wait is over,” signifying the band is getting back together.

Reasons why Oasis is finally reuniting:

There are many potential reasonings behind Oasis reuniting.

The 30th anniversary of their debut album Definitely Maybe presents an opportunity for the Gallagher brothers to reunite and tour. This tour could generate $400 million dollars or more in ticket sales, which could resolve some financial issues the brothers have encountered. This reunion tour, and rekindling the brothers relationship, has been demanded for years by Oasis fans. The reunion tour will not only bring original Oasis fans together again, but it will grow Oasis’s popularity and attract newer generations, which will leave a long-lasting mark on the music industry.

Sneak peak of “Acquiesce (Unplugged)”

Report of the New Deluxe Edition of (What’s The Story) Morning Glory?

Here is a quick run-down (so far) of each song that has been released:

“Hello”- Remastered The opening song of the album. In the first few seconds of the song, listeners can hear the chords to “Wonderwall,” which is quickly interrupted. Many say Oasis knew “Wonderwall” would be a hit, so they included the chords in “Hello” as a prank. “Roll With It”- Remastered This song is catchy and loud with a great meaning behind it. “Roll With It” is a confidence booster that reminds people to not be afraid to be their most authentic self. “Roll With It” is most known for going head-to-head in “The Battle of Britpop” with Blur’s song “Country House”. “Wonderwall” – Remastered “Wonderwall” is about Noel Gallagher’s ex-wife (then girlfriend) Meg Matthews. “Don’t Look Back In Anger”- Remastered This song is about not remembering what was said or done yesterday. “…Hey Now!”- Remastered “…Hey Now!” is about the consequences that came with Oasis’s overall success. “The Swamp Song (Excerpt 1)”- Remastered Instrumental that later became a part of the “Swamp Song”. “Some Might Say”- Remastered This was Oasis’s first number one on the UK’s Single Chart. This song reminds listeners to not listen to other peoples opinions. Or, the song may be a bunch of words put together that has zero meaning, due to Noel Gallagher being drunk while writing this song. “Cast No Shadow”- Remastered “Cast No Shadow” is a tribute to Richard Ashcroft, singer from The Verve. “She’s Electric”- Remastered This song tells a story of being in a relationship with an eccentric woman. “Morning Glory”- Remastered The song “Morning Glory” is a song about drugs due to the flower, morning glory. If ingested can cause psychedelic effects. Or, it could be about an erection. Oasis fans may never know. “The Swamp Song (Excerpt 2)”- Remastered Another instrumental that later became a part of the “Swamp Song” “Champagne Supernova”- Remastered The last song of the album that allows listeners time to reflect on good or bad experiences. Track 13 Track 14 Track 15 “Acquiesce (Unplugged)” This song discusses how people need one another. The raspy, grungey vocals give this sentimental song an edge. Track 17

The deluxe edition of (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? provides listeners with a crispier, new acoustic, and intimate sound with a hint of nostalgia that will take any original Oasis fan back to the 90’s and will attract a new generation of Oasis fans. Even though this album will bring many positives towards Oasis, will the Gallagher brothers remain civil throughout the entire reunion tour? There are rumours suggesting there is backstage drama between the brothers. The drama could be from Liam Gallagher recently having to apologize for using a racial slur on social media or Liam Gallagher apparently calling his brother “arrogant.” But for now, we shall await the rest of the album to release, and see what’s next for the reunion tour!