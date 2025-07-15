Kesha’s Period Is Gen Z’s Independence Anthem

Kesha’s first independent album is a glittery, messy rebirth

Kesha’s Period is a raw celebration of freedom, identity, and creative power. Appropriately released on July 4th, it marks her artistic independence in an explosion of glittery self-expression. For the first time in her career, Kesha is releasing music on her terms. In doing so, she reclaims her trauma in a way that deeply resonates with Gen Z.

What makes Period real isn’t just the lyrics, it’s the chaos

The non-linear organization of Period resonates with fans by refusing to be defined or confined. The album leaps from club hits, to dreamy ballads, to country bops and rage anthems. The vibe shifts, genre changes, and emotional whiplash are an homage to the reality of healing and growing up: learning a lesson, forgetting it, and doing it all over again. Sometimes, you’re screaming, “I’m the one,” and sometimes, you’re intentionally chasing the red flags you swore you’d never fall for again.

Period doesn’t just sound independent, it feels like the first time she’s free to be as complex and chaotic in the most honest way, and fans are relating to the album on every level.

@kesha Every moment of my life has led me to this moment, so I’m grateful for every insane heartbreaking hilarious surreal fucked up beautiful moment that has led to today. I prayed for a life that was anything but boring, and I’m so grateful for my animals and fans who have held me along the way. This album is for you. Thank you for being here for me always and standing up for me when I didn’t have the strength. Big thank you to rick rubin who really changed my life in so many ways. Thank you to my family for loving me through every hard and amazing moment. And love forever to every fucking single animal. Let’s fucking celebrate 💞 ♬ original sound – Kesha

Kesha’s Period: Track by Track

Here’s how Kesha tells her story, one messy, glitter-laced track at a time.

FREEDOM.

FREEDOM. Opens up the album with a declaration of independence. The song starts with a slow, melodic intro, symbolic of the long, arduous journey to her personal freedom. Kesha takes ironic ownership of being called crazy with the lyric “off her meds.” A glitter-drenched rage anthem that turns chaos into confidence.

JOYRIDE

If FREEDOM. is the release, JOYRIDE. is the celebration. This song feels like a rollercoaster in platform boots. Embracing queer culture and ’00s girly girl vibes with lyrics like “Well, I am Mother” and “Get in, loser.” The distorted vocals and reckless self-celebration make this a diva anthem.

YIPPEE-KI-YAY.

Then, just as you are ready to strut in your platforms, you trade them in for rhinestone cowgirl boots. Kesha zags into a country-inspired revenge fantasy. This bop is soaked in synths and sarcasm with a southern twang, a nod to Kesha’s’ Nashville roots while keeping her signature messy and camp sound. It’s giving Dolly Parton in the best way.

DELUSIONAL.

The countrified club sound of YIPPEE-KI-YAY is abandoned, and Kesha’s signature sound and theme of self-love returns on DELUSIONAL. This song is an open letter to an ex, asserting confidence and self-love. If you’ve ever felt like you were doing charity work dating your ex, then this one is for you.

REDFLAG.

Just when you think she’s healed, she’s back in the trenches because, just like this album, growth isn’t linear. This track is self-aware and deeply relatable for anyone who has ever said, “unfortunately, this is my type.” This song encapsulates the iconoclastic vibe that defines Gen-Z.

LOVE FOREVER.

Kesha switches up the sound again with this dreamy, glittery 80s-style ballad that lets vulnerability and longing take center stage. The repetition of ‘Ever’ vocally distorts like the feeling of longing for someone.

THE ONE.

THE ONE. Snaps back like a battle cry. This is the kind of song you scream in the shower. The dramatic intro sounds like the beginning of a superhero movie. The lyric “I’m what I’ve been chasin’ / I’m the one I’ve waited for” is a mantra of radical self-love.

BOY CRAZY.

From cinematic self-love to chaotic self-destruction; BOY CRAZY. is fast and chaotic, reminiscent of Charli XCX or Ayesha Erotica. This song reclaims female sexuality. It rejects the notion of being a ‘good girl.’ it’s a party anthem with self-awareness. The music video takes inspiration from the Fourth of July release and transforms into a messy, raunchy celebration. Just like the album, it spirals between empowerment and chaos without asking permission.

GLOW.

GLOW. is the sunshine after the chaotic storm of BOYCRAZY. This upbeat summery song is about embracing a breakup glow. GLOW. subverts expectations of power and flips the breakup narrative. Instead of spiraling, she glows. Another left turn in an album full of emotional plot twists.

TOO HARD.

TOO HARD. pulls us back into the pain of wanting more than you get. This track gives, ‘If he wanted to, he would.” Tackling the emotional labor of loving someone who doesn’t give you the same love back. However, it avoids sacrificing the raw honesty of how it feels to love them anyway.

CATHEDRAL.

Finally, we are born again with CATHEDRAL. This is the album’s closer, a secular baptism in sequins. It’s cinematic, unapologetically dramatic, and wraps up the rebirth of Kesha into an independent artist.

Kesha’s Cultural Reset

Period isn’t neat; it’s a “dirty free-for-all.” It rejects minimalism for maximalism. It echoes the radical self-expression that Gen Z craves. This isn’t a return to old Kesha, it’s a full-bodied creative reset. In a comment to Rolling Stone, Kesha said, “Every second is a new beginning. I died in hell so I could start living again.” Owning trauma, heartbreak, bad decisions, joy, rage, and letting it liberate you. The changes and contradictions of sound and subject on Period refuse to let you define or confine it.

The renaissance of messy recession-core pop

Period is the soundtrack to the era of messy independence that Gen Z has embraced, from Brat Summer to Glitter Girl Summer. Like Taylor’s Versions, it’s a declaration of independence, except this one is louder, and messier. Kesha, a millennial icon, asserts herself as an inter-generational superstar with Period by embodying Gen-Z’s carefree, raw vibe and redefining of genres, from pop to classical music.

It doesn’t ask for forgiveness. It doesn’t polish itself up to be palatable; it is unapologetically authentic and raw. Kesha doesn’t give us a clear conclusion. She gives us something better, proof that glitter, grit, and growth can exist in the same breath.

