Indiana State Fair Reveals Third Wave of Free Stage Acts for 2023

The Indiana State Fair is gearing up for an exciting lineup of performances at the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage. The recent announcement of the third wave of performers has added even more excitement to the upcoming event.

Fans can look forward to a diverse range of acts taking the stage, including renowned country music singer Clint Black, the beloved children’s show “Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure,” R&B sensation Keith Sweat, rock band Styx, and contemporary Christian music artist TobyMac. These talented performers will provide a fantastic mix of genres and entertainment for fairgoers to enjoy.

It’s important to note that admission to all shows on the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage is free with paid entry to the Indiana State Fair. Attendees will be seated on a first-come, first-served basis, so it’s advisable to arrive early to secure a spot. Showtimes for all performances are set for 7:30 p.m., unless otherwise specified.

The Indiana State Fair will open its doors on Friday, July 28 and run for 18 days, concluding on August 20. Please note that the fair will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

With such an impressive lineup of musical acts and entertainment options, the Indiana State Fair promises to be a memorable experience for all attendees. Whether you’re a fan of country, R&B, rock, or Christian music, there will be something for everyone to enjoy. Mark your calendars and get ready for an incredible summer fair filled with great music and unforgettable moments.