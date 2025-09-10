How Earl Sweatshirt’s New Album Learns to Live, Laugh, and Love

Ten years ago, the average hip-hop head would have most likely called Earl Sweatshirt the king of “depression raps.” In 2025, he puts his toes in the sand and looks back at that point of his life from a much happier place.

Few rappers have a reputation for wearing their heart on their sleeve in the same way that Earl Sweatshirt does. From a notorious horrorcore-adjacent emcee who came from the notorious star-making collective Odd Future to his more vulnerable post-2012 work, Thebe Neruda Kgositsile is one of the most immediately recognizable voices in modern rap.

Who is Earl Sweatshirt?

With a dark and edgy brand of songwriting that never shies away from topics like depression, mental illness, mourning loved ones, and self-harm, Earl has brought a certain earnest edge to rap that has been fully flipped on its head on his latest effort.

Live Laugh Love is not just an undeniable sign of evolution for the Earl Sweatshirt discography. It is also a man who has never been afraid to talk about his struggles finally finding some kind of peace and serenity a decade and a half after he stepped onto the scene.

To understand Earl Sweatshirt’s Live Laugh Love album, the listener must start at the beginning of his career. It may be easy for a casual fan to mistake Earl for a relatively fresh face in popular culture. However, Thebe Neruda Kgositsile’s history under the Earl Sweatshirt pseudonym stems as far back as the long-gone and faraway days of Myspace.

Kgositsile joined Odd Future, a controversial multi-media art collective led by Tyler Okoma (eventually famously known as Tyler, the Creator), after meeting Okoma on Myspace. He then released his self-titled debut mixtape, Earl, in 2010.

From there, a new chapter started in the life of the man that would become widely known as Earl Sweatshirt.

Sweatshirt’s early mixtapes/albums

The mixtape, alongside similar projects from several Odd Future peers, became infamous for its misanthropic worldview and morbid humor. After being sent to a boarding school in Samoa in 2010, which eventually led to the popular “Free Earl” movement online, many speculated whether this single mixtape was all Kgositsile had to offer creatively. When he returned in 2012, Earl Sweatshirt made a comeback that was perhaps unlike anything his fan base could have expected.

Doris, his comeback record from the same year, represented a significant turn into the realm of nuance that was less reliant on the shocking humor and storytelling that many of his peers were still relying on. Rather, the record chose to explore introspective themes that were presented in a sonically monotonous color palette that made the overall listening experience as unnerving as ever while showing greater versatility to the man behind the Earl Sweatshirt persona. Songs like “Chum” defined this new era for him.

In the following years, Kgositsile’s songwriting would only further explore his unique brand of dark realism that often drew equal amounts of criticism and acclaim for its blunt honesty in discussing isolation and depression. By 2015’s I Don’t Like Shit, I Don’t Go Outside and 2018’s Some Rap Songs, the alternative rap sphere had seemingly crowned Earl Sweatshirt the king of “depression rap.”

While many were willing to chalk up Kgositsile to a mere one-trick pony, the emcee had an oft-unaccounted card up his sleeve: maturity.

How Earl Sweatshirt matured

With each passing record, Kgositsile’s songwriting seemed to reflect the very antithesis of his debut mixtape. Rather than wallowing in his suffering or putting on a facade of constant agony for the sake of maintaining an image, it seemed that his worldview became increasingly hopeful with each passing release. Earl’s fan base constantly has the opportunity to play armchair therapists as they witness Kgositsile recover from the emotional ailments he revealed on his first few records.

Earl Sweatshirt performs at Chicago’s Pitchfork Music Festival in 2019 (Shutterstock/Sterling Munksgard).

This leads any chronological listener to the current ending of the Earl Sweatshirt catalog: Live Laugh Love. Here, he reinvents the most basic elements of his style, the title and album cover. With a tongue pressed firmly against his cheek, the title of the album celebrates life in the simplest way possible.

Learning to “Live, Laugh, Love”

Even with words that you could read directly off a sign from Etsy hung up in a suburban housewife’s living room, the words “live laugh love” directly summarize the purpose of Earl’s latest effort. “What happened to the rapper that didn’t like shit or go outside?” has been the question on many fans’ lips regarding Earl’s change in tone.

With a simple title, Earl responds to those largely clueless fans with a mildly annoyed yet nonetheless lighthearted glare that ensures everyone knows that he is fully willing to embrace the corny aspects of finding happiness.

Equally changed is his appearance. He largely does away with the surreal visuals of Some Rap Songs and the minimalist aesthetic of his 2023 collaboration with The Alchemist, Voir Dire. Replacing those intentional dreamlike album covers is the wholesome simplicity of Live Laugh Love.

Voir Dire. An album by Earl Sweatshirt & The Alchemist. https://t.co/OMSXzTaZtr — Alchemist Type Beat (@Alchemist) October 6, 2023

He sits there smoking in a sepia-toned photo with a neutral look plastered across his face in front of an equally expressionless wall while donning the kind of glasses and mustache-beard that everyone’s laid-back uncle is seemingly legally obligated to have at some point. The cover is a man at peace; a stark contrast to the dark and often abrasive visuals of his previous records.

How his lyrics mark a massive change

What ends up being most important, however, is Live Laugh Love‘s songwriting. Throughout each track, Earl spends time reflecting on aspects of his life, both new and old. As he lackadaisically flows from one song to the next, he reveals quite a bit of information about what he has been up to these days.

“INFATUATION,” a track that Earl has been performing live as early as 2023, sees the bars “Jet lag, waking up to black, money breaking up the caste/Outnumbered, but we obviously crunch ’em into stats” dropped. With countless artists having bodies of work peppered with lines exactly like these that are a celebration of self and artistic individualism, Earl has never been the type to have lyrics like these put over such airy beats.

Plenty of similar moments throughout the record feel celebratory and laced in nuanced braggadocio as well, but once again through a lens of maturity and contentment.

It’s that kind of simple self-love that makes Live Laugh Love such an unusual listening experience when put into the larger context of Earl’s discography. A newbie amongst his fan base might treat this as just another album from him with relatively unremarkable introspective lyricism, but he has never been so at peace and confident in his own abilities at the same time. It makes this a truly special project.

Reflections on his time with Odd Future

Earl also takes the time to reflect on his days spent with the Odd Future collective, something that no member of the collective has executed so succinctly thus far.

As he takes the time on the album closer “exhaust” to say, “We went our own ways; I still think of you highly,” it feels like a brief love letter to both his former collaborators as well as the fan base that helped build the foundation for this career (even if that foundation is created from a sound that he obviously can no longer relate to).

A reflection on his present

Earl immediately follows up that lyric on the same song by talking about his newfound role in fatherhood.

“Give my baby my daddy’s last name and his likeness” is the deepest that Earl directly gets into the topic of fatherhood throughout Live Laugh Love, and yet the impact of the birth of his child is obvious. One of the most life-altering things that could happen in any life, Earl’s latest effort is the official ushering in of Earl Sweatshirt, the father.

Even the brief runtime of the record seems to imply a simple truth about the rapper: things are working out for him at last. While Earl has been no stranger to short records in the past, most of them have felt short due to the bluntness with which he delivered his struggles to the audience.

Here, it feels as though he applies the same candidness to his newfound tranquility. He doesn’t have the time to make some sort of sprawling, self-indulgent sixty-minute album with an endless number of features. Instead, he graces the music industry with his presence once again to celebrate himself and the people in his life before stepping out of the spotlight once again to resume his participation in the calmer side of life (something that became obvious once he refused to show up to his own album listening party and instead sent an impersonator, as seen in the music video for “Crisco”).

Live Laugh Love lets Earl Sweatshirt stand in the spotlight

The entire listening experience feels wistful at its core, with a deep love and appreciation for the past yet holding a high degree of gratitude that those same things are now behind him. Earl never gives his audience the feeling that he wants to return to the days of records like Doris and I Don’t Like Shit, I Don’t Go Outside, but he does share with them an earnest appreciation for those days and how they shaped him as an artist and person alike.

The album isn’t as big a switch-up as it seems

In a sense, that kind of openness is very in character for any Earl album. From day one he has worn his heart on his sleeve and been open about many things regarding his personal life and mental state. Some may even confuse Live Laugh Love as being a wholly singular record in his discography in terms of being a very at-peace listening experience, and that would be understandable.

The truth is, though, that Earl Sweatshirt has always been a vulnerable artist, and that doesn’t change a bit here. Whether he was talking about his tumultuous personal life or the passing of loved ones, he was never afraid to talk about the things affecting him and his life in his past records. The reason that Live Laugh Love feels so different is because it feels like the culmination of all of his previous records.

After well over a decade of putting out albums about depression, isolation, and confusion with frequently surreal and oftentimes outright morbid points of discussion, this is Earl Sweatshirt finding serenity. While it may be outright baffling to some casual fans to hear Earl put out something so relaxed and filled with unironic self-love, the reality is that his entire body of work has been building up to this moment. For those with their fingers truly on the pulse of Earl’s career, this is a record that has been fifteen years in the making. Live Laugh Love is Thebe Neruda Kgositsile finally getting the opportunity to bask in the sunlight of his success.