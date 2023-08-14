Gwen Stefani’s Son Kingston Rossdale Makes Live Music Debut

Gwen Stefani’s son, Kingston Rossdale, has proven his potential as a rising music star with a surprise solo performance at Blake Shelton’s bar and live music venue, Ole Red, in Tishomingo, Oklahoma. The 17-year-old confidently engaged with the audience and musicians on stage before showcasing his impressive vocal skills during his performance. The crowd responded with cheers and applause, expressing their appreciation for his talent.

After Kingston’s performance, Blake Shelton joined him on stage, and the two shared a heartfelt hug. This display of support and affection between Stefani’s son and her partner further highlighted the close bond between them.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, who tied the knot in July 2021, also performed together at the same venue. A TikTok video captured Stefani joining Shelton on stage as they performed No Doubt’s hit song “Don’t Speak.” The couple’s musical collaboration delighted the audience, who cheered them on.

The couple’s relationship extends beyond music, as they share a property, Ten Point Ranch, in the same town as Shelton’s bar. This ranch holds special significance for them, as it’s where they quarantined during the pandemic and also where they got married. The TikTok video from earlier this year gave fans a glimpse of their life on the ranch, showing them exploring the expansive property together.

Overall, the video clips and performances highlight the musical and personal connections within Stefani and Shelton’s blended family. With Kingston Rossdale’s evident talent and his supportive stepfather, the future looks promising for this talented family unit.

