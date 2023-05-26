Connect with us

Celine Dion Cancels Tour Dates Due to Health Battle with Incurable Neurological Disorder

Celine Dion has made the difficult decision to cancel tour dates due to her ongoing health battle with an incurable neurological disorder.

Published

celine Dion
Celine Dion performs live on stage at British Summertime at Hyde Park o London, England. London, England. Credit: Tom Rose/Shutterstock

Celine Dion’s announcement regarding the cancelation of her Courage World Tour due to her ongoing battle with stiff person syndrome left fans saddened but understanding of her difficult decision.

Taking to Instagram, the 55-year-old singer expressed her deep disappointment and apologized to her devoted fans for the continued postponements and now the cancelation of the tour.

In her heartfelt message, Dion acknowledged the challenges of touring, even for someone who is in peak physical condition, let alone for someone dealing with an incurable neurological disorder. She emphasized her determination to regain her strength and expressed her eagerness to return to the stage when she is truly ready. The cancellation, though heartbreaking, was deemed necessary to ensure a full recovery and to avoid further disappointments for her fans.

Stiff person syndrome, the rare autoimmune movement disorder that Dion has been diagnosed with, affects the central nervous system and leads to muscle stiffness and rigidity. Dion first shared her diagnosis with fans in December, shedding light on the condition and its impact on her daily life and voice.

Ticket holders for the canceled shows were assured that refunds would be issued through the original point of sale, and they were encouraged to reach out to their ticket vendors for further inquiries or options.

This is not the first time Dion has faced difficulties related to her health during her Courage World Tour. In January 2022, she had to cancel the remaining North American tour dates due to severe and persistent muscle spasms. Subsequently, additional tour dates were rescheduled or canceled as Dion’s condition persisted.

Throughout her journey, Dion has remained open and honest with her fans, sharing her challenges and expressing her gratitude for their unwavering support. She reassured her fans that she was focusing on her health and working towards recovery while expressing her longing to return to the stage and perform for them once again.

As fans await further updates on Dion’s health and future plans, they continue to send their love and well wishes, understanding the importance of prioritizing her well-being above all else. The resilience and determination that Dion has demonstrated throughout her career give hope that she will overcome this latest obstacle and find her way back to the stage, where she has captivated audiences with her powerful voice and emotional performances.

