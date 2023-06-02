Billy Joel’s Madison Square Garden Residency to End After 10 Years

Billy Joel has announced that his residency at Madison Square Garden will come to a close next year after ten years. The Grammy-winning singer expressed his surprise and gratitude for the longevity of the residency, which has included 150 shows.

Joel reminisced about his first performance at Madison Square Garden in 1978 and described it as the pinnacle of his career. He acknowledged the global significance of the venue, stating that playing at The Garden is not just about New York but is recognized worldwide.

He expressed his appreciation to his fans for their continuous support over the years, recognizing the difficulty of ending the residency even after 150 shows. Joel thanked everyone for the wonderful experiences that have occurred during his time at Madison Square Garden.

Throughout his residency, Joel has set numerous records at the venue. In 2006, he established the record for “most consecutive performances by any artist” with 12 shows. In 2013, he became the venue’s first music franchise, and in 2015, he broke his own record with 13 consecutive performances. That same year, he achieved the record for “most lifetime performances by any artist” with his 65th-lifetime show.

James L. Dolan, executive chairman and CEO of MSG Entertainment, commended Billy Joel’s historic achievements during his residency. Dolan emphasized that Joel’s 150 sold-out lifetime shows are remarkable, highlighting the singer’s exceptional talent, beloved music catalog, and dedicated fanbase. He assured Joel that he would always have a home at Madison Square Garden despite the end of the residency.

Billy Joel’s final ten shows at Madison Square Garden will take place from October 2023 to July 2024, marking the conclusion of an extraordinary chapter in his career.